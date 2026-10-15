Art House Gallery to Present Robert Bohn's URBAN DECAY
The curated show by Andrea McKenna examines how discarded objects shed their former identities and reclaim value through artistic reimagining.
Art House Productions will present Urban Decay, a solo exhibition by Jersey City artist Robert Bohn, curated by Andrea McKenna, on view at the Art House Gallery from Saturday, November 7 through Sunday, November 29, 2026.
Opening Reception: Saturday, November 7, 6:00–8:00 PM
Artist Talk: Sunday, November 15, 2:00–4:00 PM
Regular gallery hours are Saturdays and Sundays, 1:00–4:00 PM. All artwork is available for purchase in person at 345 Marin Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ 07302, and online via the Art House Online Gallery.
“In a culture obsessed with the new, the efficient, and the flawless, what we discard is often deemed to have lost its value. What if the overlooked holds possibilities we have forgotten how to see? Robert Bohn has an answer to this question in his new body of work, Urban Decay.
This exhibition explores abandonment and discovery, where discarded materials shed their former identities and take on new life. His work embraces imperfection and he uses his intuition, to challenge our need to define, and control.
“At a time when so much of our experience is manufactured, this practice becomes an act of resistance. It asks us to look beyond an object's purpose and rediscover the unpredictable power of imagination,” says Gallery Director, Andrea McKenna.
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