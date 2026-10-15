Art House Gallery to Present Robert Bohn's URBAN DECAY

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Art House Productions will present Urban Decay, a solo exhibition by Jersey City artist Robert Bohn, curated by Andrea McKenna, on view at the Art House Gallery from Saturday, November 7 through Sunday, November 29, 2026.

Opening Reception: Saturday, November 7, 6:00–8:00 PM

Artist Talk: Sunday, November 15, 2:00–4:00 PM

Regular gallery hours are Saturdays and Sundays, 1:00–4:00 PM. All artwork is available for purchase in person at 345 Marin Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ 07302, and online via the Art House Online Gallery.

“In a culture obsessed with the new, the efficient, and the flawless, what we discard is often deemed to have lost its value. What if the overlooked holds possibilities we have forgotten how to see? Robert Bohn has an answer to this question in his new body of work, Urban Decay.

This exhibition explores abandonment and discovery, where discarded materials shed their former identities and take on new life. His work embraces imperfection and he uses his intuition, to challenge our need to define, and control.

“At a time when so much of our experience is manufactured, this practice becomes an act of resistance. It asks us to look beyond an object's purpose and rediscover the unpredictable power of imagination,” says Gallery Director, Andrea McKenna.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 16 Days 02 Hrs 37 Min 01 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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