Art House Gallery Presents TRANS-LUCID By Frank Ippolito

Art House Productions present "Trans-lucid" - an exhibition of illuminated works by Frank Ippolito in the Art House Gallery, April 15 through April 30, 2023. Ippolito is an artist based in Jersey City. His fascination with the scattering of light passing through a translucent surface is the focus of his latest exhibit.

With "Trans-lucid," the passage of light through various substrates creates a tension between what is known and what remains a mystery. He uses mixed-media constructs that combine photography, painting, found objects, and internal illumination. In a few of the pieces, he introduces the element of time and invites the viewer to become the engine of motion.

The exhibition runs from April 15 through April 30, 2023. The opening reception is on Saturday, April 15 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm. An Earth Day music celebration will be hosted in the Art House Gallery on April 22 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm. The closing reception is on Sunday, April 30 form 4:00pm to 7:00pm.

Regular gallery hours are Saturdays and Sundays from 1:00pm to 4:00pm.

All works will be for sale in the Art House Gallery at The Hendrix at 345 Marin Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ 07302, as well as on the Art House Online Gallery.

Attached to this email you will find the full press release with information about the exhibition and the artist. Also attached is the promotional image for the event. For questions regarding the Art House Gallery please email gallery@arthouseproductions.org.