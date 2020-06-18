Amish Darr Will Appear on MPAC' Facebook Live Friday Concert

MPAC's next Facebook Live concert will take place on Friday, June 19 at 12:30 pm, featuring Singer/songwriter Amish Darr.



The concert can be viewed on MPAC's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MayoPerformingArtsCenter/



A native of Pakistan, singer, songwriter and guitarist Amish Darr studied in American schools, traveled throughout Europe and finally settled in America. His studies of medical science and information technology stirred his curiosity and led him to profound questions about life that most scholars could not answer. After extensive research and soul searching, he chose a spiritual path that calls out for spiritual unification and acceptance in the words "Love for all, Hatred for none". According to Amish Darr, "My music is the sound of my sad soul that cries out for true love. It is the amalgamation of everything I have experienced in life. From heartbreak to spiritual ecstasy, thought-provoking powerful poetry decorated with eastern ragas and western melodies bound to take you on a journey you will never forget."



MPAC launched its Friday Facebook Live series on April 10. MPAC airs a new live concert every Friday. Concerts are recorded and can be viewed at later dates on MPAC's Facebook as well as the MPAC website.

