American Theater Group Postpones Virtual Gala

Jun. 3, 2020  
American Theater Group has announced the postponement of their virtual gala.

The event was set to take place on Sunday, June 14th at 7:00-7:45 pm.

The event was set to be comprised of a week-long online silent auction and the online live-stream premiere of an original presentation, Page to Stage, pulling the the curtain back on life in the theater and offering insight into how a production comes to life, from script to opening night. It was set to include special messages from Tony Award-winners Christine Ebersole and Michele Pawk.

For more information regarding the gala visit: AmericanTheaterGroup.org.


