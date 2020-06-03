American Theater Group Postpones Virtual Gala

American Theater Group has announced the postponement of their virtual gala.

The event was set to take place on Sunday, June 14th at 7:00-7:45 pm.

The event was set to be comprised of a week-long online silent auction and the online live-stream premiere of an original presentation, Page to Stage, pulling the the curtain back on life in the theater and offering insight into how a production comes to life, from script to opening night. It was set to include special messages from Tony Award-winners Christine Ebersole and Michele Pawk.

For more information regarding the gala visit: AmericanTheaterGroup.org.

