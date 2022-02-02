American Theater Group Hosts Annual DramaFest For Students

The American Theater Group, Somerset County's newest professional theater company, has announced the return of its annual statewide DramaFest, a one-day seminar for students in grades 8-12th .

This year's event will be held on Wednesday, May 4th from 9am-3pm at the Fellowship Cultural Arts Center in Basking Ridge, NJ. Thanks to the generosity of Investors Bank, all students will attend free of charge (however, there is a $95 per school charge to defray costs). Participants will attend workshops led by industry leaders on various performance and stagecraft topics. In addition, groups will have the opportunity to present a short ensemble performance and receive detailed feedback from Broadway professionals and workshop leaders. Every participating student (and chaperone) will also be invited to attend a private dress rehearsal performance of ATG's spring performance in June.

All students will be required to provide proof of COVID vaccination and must wear masks while indoors, except while performing. Registration deadline is March 31st, and all enrollments will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis. Additional information and registration forms can be downloaded at www.americantheatergroup.org, under the Programs tab.

"The American Theater Group is thrilled to once again host our popular DramaFest program," said Jim Vagias, Producing Artistic Director of ATG. "The feedback we receive each year is overwhelmingly positive, with students and educators appreciating the top-notch instruction and constructive critique they receive from respected professionals."

American Theater Group (ATG), founded in 2012, produces new and classic works primarily by American playwrights with an emphasis on the development of new works and the rediscovery of undeservedly neglected older ones. ATG also focuses on offering quality arts-in-education programming. The group is in residence at the Mitchell and Ann Sieminski Theater at the Fellowship Cultural Arts Center in Basking Ridge, NJ. ATG programming is made possible in part by funds from the Somerset County Cultural & Heritage Commission, a partner of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. More information can be found at www.americantheatergroup.org.