American Theater Group Honors Christine Ebersole at June Gala

The American Theater Group (ATG), Somerset County's professional, regional theater company celebrating its tenth season, will honor two-time Tony Award-winning actress Christine Ebersole at its annual Gala on Sunday, June 26th, at the Fellowship Cultural Arts Center in Basking Ridge, NJ.

"We are thrilled to be honoring Christine, a true Broadway legend," noted Jim Vagias, Producing Artistic Director of ATG. "She was instrumental in ATG's early development as she served on our Advisory Board of Directors, along with other theater luminaries such as Harold Prince. She is a champion of the arts, an artist of unparalleled talent and range and a proud New Jersey resident. We are proud to give her the recognition she so justly deserves."

The Gala will run from 6-9pm and will feature an open bar, gourmet canapés and appetizers, a silent auction, strolling magicians and performances by and for Ms. Ebersole. The Fellowship Cultural Arts Center, where ATG is currently in residence, is located on the scenic campus of Fellowship Village at 8000 Fellowship Road in Basking Ridge. NJ. Gala tickets are $125 each and are currently on sale at www.americantheatergroup.org or by check remitted to: American Theater Group, 57 Farms Road Circle, East Brunswick, NJ 08816.

Christine Ebersole received virtually every Off-Broadway award and her second Tony for her dual 'role of a lifetime' in Grey Gardens. Other Broadway credits include War Paint (Tony nomination) 42nd Street (Tony Award), Steel Magnolias, On the Twentieth Century, Camelot, Oklahoma!, Dinner at Eight (Tony nomination), The Best Man, and Blithe Spirit.

She has appeared in many feature films including Licorice Pizza, Steven Universe: The Movie, Driveways, The Wolf of Wall Street, Amadeus, Tootsie, Richie Rich, Black Sheep, Dead Again, Folks!, Ghost Dad, True Crime, My Girl 2 and The Big Wedding, which features an original composition she wrote and performed for the end credits.

Her extensive television credits include the current CBS comedy Bob Hearts Abishola, Woody Allen's Crisis in Six Scenes, Search Party, Steven Universe Future, Steven Universe, Sullivan and Son, Royal Pains, Madam Secretary, American Horror Story, Ugly Betty, Law and Order: SVU, Pose, Blue Bloods, Boston Legal and Will and Grace. She appeared as Tessie Tura in Gypsy starring Bette Midler and was a series regular on the 1981-82 season of Saturday Night Live.





Ms. Ebersole has appeared in numerous concert halls throughout the country including The Kennedy Center, Boston's Symphony Hall, and Carnegie Hall. She has performed her many critically acclaimed cabaret acts at the Cafe Carlyle and venues around the country. CDs include In Your Dreams, Sunday in New York, Christine Ebersole Sings Noel Coward and Strings Attached. More information can be found at: christineebersole.com.

American Theater Group (ATG), founded in 2012, produces new and classic works primarily by American Playwrights with an emphasis on the development of new works and the rediscovery of undeservedly neglected older ones. It also provides quality arts-in-education initiatives. ATG programming is made possible in part by funds from the Somerset County Cultural & Heritage Commission, a partner of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. More information can be found at www.americantheatergroup.org.