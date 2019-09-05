American Repertory Ballet Announces 2019-2020 Performance Season

With the 2019-2020 season, American Repertory Ballet marks two major milestones in its history - the opening of its new home at the state-of-the-art New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (NBPAC) and the company's 40th anniversary as New Jersey's preeminent classical and contemporary ballet company.

To celebrate the auspicious new chapter, the company will present four unique programs at NBPAC as well as performances throughout the tri-state region, including appearances in Princeton, Rahway, Trenton, Philadelphia and New York City.

For more information and tickets, visit arballet.org.

NEW HEIGHTS

The season kicks off September 20-22 at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center with a collection of breathtaking works that exemplifies the versatility and athleticism of American Repertory Ballet. The program opens with anencore performance of last season's hit - Paul Taylor's masterpiece, Airs. One of the most accomplished artists this nation has ever produced, Paul Taylor helped shape and define America's homegrown art of modern dance from the earliest days of his career as a choreographer in 1954 until his death in 2018.

The second work of the evening will be Ethan Stiefel's Overture, set to music by Beethoven. According to dance writer Wendy Perron, "You wouldn't think Beethoven could be funny, but Ethan Stiefel made it so." One of the world's most acclaimed dancers, Stiefel is a former Principal Dancer with American Ballet Theatre, New York City Ballet, and former Artistic Director of the Royal New Zealand Ballet. He also starred in the film Center Stage.

Award-winning choreographer Riccardo De Nigris will electrify the NBPAC stage with his piece Beyond the Normal, a world premiere created specifically for ARB's opening performance. De Nigris, who is currently the house choreographer and Soloist with Ballet Augsburg in Germany.

Rounding out the program will be Septime Webre's Fluctuating Hemlines, set to a percussion score by Robert "Tigger" Benford, which explores the animalistic side of human nature. Prior to his current position as Artistic Director of Hong Kong Ballet, Webre was Artistic Director of the Washington Ballet (1999-2016), and American Repertory Ballet (1993-1999).

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Following its triumphant world premiere in May 2018, American Repertory Ballet brings Kirk Peterson's full-length ballet Beauty and the Beast to the Mandell Theater at Drexel University in Philadelphia in October, and McCarter Theatre Center in May 2020.

One of the beloved stories of all-time, Beauty and the Beast tells the story of a handsome prince who falls under a spell of an enchantress and is transformed into a hideous beast. He will remain a beast until he finds love with Belle, who sees the beauty inside of him. The spell is then lifted.

Set to music by Tchaikovsky, Peterson's ballet is an imaginative interpretation of the original French story La Belle et la Bête by Gabrielle-Suzanne de Villeneuve, first published in 1740. Peterson also credits the 1946 French film of the same title by filmmaker Jean Cocteau as an inspiration for this production.

NUTCRACKER

The holiday season heralds in the beloved classic Nutcracker featuring Tchaikovsky's timeless score, eye-popping choreography and a cast of more than 100. A holiday tradition for over 50 years, American Repertory Ballet's Nutcracker is one of the longest, continuously running Nutcracker productions in the nation. ARB's professional company will be joined by select students from Princeton Ballet School to tell the story of a young girl named Clara and how a mysterious gift from her Uncle Drosselmeyer brings about enchanted dreams and fantastical scenes. The production will delight audiences across New Jersey with performances at Union County Performing Arts Center (Rahway), McCarter Theatre Center (Princeton), State Theatre New Jersey (New Brunswick), Paramount Theatre (Asbury Park) and Patriots Theater at the War Memorial (Trenton). Performances of Nutcracker runs November 23 - December 21.

GISELLE

Just in time for Valentine's Day, the company will present Giselle, one of the most romantic ballets of all time. Magical and haunting, Giselle is a classic story of love, innocence, betrayal and forgiveness.

After a young peasant girl name Giselle is deceived by her true love, Albrecht, she falls into a fit of despair and dies of a broken heart. Act II unfolds as Albrecht comes grieving to her grave and is surrounded by Wilis, the spirits of young girls who were jilted before their wedding day and now seek revenge upon men by forcing them to dance to their deaths. Giselle protects Albrecht from the avenging spirits, and through true love, saves his life.

Ana Novoa, who will stage the work, joined the National Ballet of Cuba in 1976 and was made a Principal Dancer in 1990. She left Cuba in 1992 to join the English National Ballet, where she danced alongside such leading men as José Manuel Carreño and Carlos Acosta.

NEW YORK CITY

On February 22, the company will return to The Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College in New York City with Septime Webre's Fluctuating Hemlines, Ethan Stiefel's Overture, Riccardo De Nigris' Beyond the Normal and Paquita, staged by Ms. Novoa. Paquita illustrates the company's classical technique and stamina needed to for the ballet's demanding non-stop virtuosic dancing.

SUMMER SERIES

American Repertory Ballet will return to the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center in June with a program featuring famed choreographer Trey McIntyre's Blue Until June, which The Washington Post calls "lyrical, sensual and has a bit of a sense of humor." McIntyre set his piece to songs by the incomparable Etta James. About this piece, the choreographer says, "The piece is very much a combination of very athletic, classical technique but, breaking out of that, stretching to its limits." The program will also include Paquita and one more piece to be announced.

NEW VOICES: WORKS BY EMERGING CHOREOGRAPHERS

ARB closes out its 40th anniversary season with a brand-new initiative, New Voices: Works by Emerging Choreographers, featuring new pieces by ARB dancers, June 12 and 13 at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center.

About American Repertory Ballet/Princeton Ballet School

American Repertory Ballet's mission is to bring the joy, beauty, artistry and discipline of classical and contemporary dance to New Jersey and nationwide audiences and to dance students through artistic and educational programs. The organization comprises: the preeminent professional classical and contemporary ballet company in the state; Princeton Ballet School, one of the largest and most respected non-profit dance schools in the nation; and ARB's Access & Enrichment initiatives, including the long-running and acclaimed DANCE POWER program. To learn more, visit arballet.org.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You