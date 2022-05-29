Always Love Lucy Theatre Partners with Trenton Free Public Library for Thornton Wilder Summer Series

Always Love Lucy Theatre and the Trenton Free Public Library are producing a summer series of Thornton Wilder one-act plays at the Trenton Free Public Library in Trenton, NJ. The performances are free to the public, and suitable for all ages.

The series follows the company's performance of Wilder's The Happy Journey to Trenton and Camden, about a family that drives from Newark to Camden to visit their married daughter. The play starred Brian DiRaimondo (Pa Kirby), Saima Huq (Ma Kirby), John Defilippo (Arthur), Janina Salorio (Caroline), Radha Singh (Beulah) and Noah Wiley, and was directed by Saima Huq. (Photo included.)

On April 23, the company returned with Cement Hands, a comedy about social manners regarding tipping. The cast was comprised of Roni Banerjee, Radha Singh, Jennifer Kim and Evan Joslyn. Saima Huq directed the one-act.

On June 4th, the company will perform The Wreck on the 5:25. In this play, which represents "Sloth" in Wilder's projected cycle on The Seven Deadly Sins, Herb Hawkins, a jovial New Jersey - New York City commuter with iron-bound habits, has called to say he is coming home late. This news sets his wife and daughter on edge. The cast includes P. Michael Weisser (Mr. Hawkins), Saima Huq (Mrs. Hawkins), Daryelle Chery (Minnie Hawkins), and Kevin Rio (Mr. Forbes.). Saima Huq directs.

Subesquent plays include The Rivers Under the Earth (July 16) and Bernice (August 6). The company is still casting for these plays, and interested actors can send their headshot and resume to kinglahirithemovie@gmail.com.

Always Love Lucy Theatre was founded in 2014 by producer and director Saima Huq, whose hometown is Trenton, NJ. The playwright Thornton Wilder taught French from 1921 to 1928 at The Lawrenceville School in Lawrenceville, NJ. The series is coordinated by Shanshan Ming, Supervising Librarian, at the Trenton Free Public Library. www.trentonlib.org