Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's REVELATIONS REIMAGINED to be Presented by NJPAC

“Revelations Reimagined” explores Revelations in a new context: past and present, on stage and off.

Apr. 26, 2021  
Celebrate Mother's Day weekend with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater! For 21 seasons, Alvin Ailey has been a beloved tradition at NJPAC. Although gathering in person can't happen this year, they have something special in store for you: a virtual screening of Alvin Ailey's new dance film, "Revelations Reimagined." Whether your family is near or far, they cordially invite you to tune in and remember the feeling of live performance. This presentation is their way of saying thank you to everyone who has enjoyed Alvin Ailey at NJPAC in the past-and a hopeful reminder of all the soul-stirring performances yet to come.

"Revelations Reimagined" explores Revelations in a new context: past and present, on stage and off, a cultural treasure that transformed modern dance forever and continues to reinvent itself. The beloved Ailey masterpiece pays tribute to African-American heritage-"sometimes sorrowful, sometimes jubilant, but always hopeful"-and to the power of the human spirit.

DETAILS:

A Mother's Day Gift From NJPAC to Your Family!

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater "Revelations Reimagined"

Saturday, May 8th at 7:00 p.m.
Sunday, May 9th at 3:00 p.m.


RSVP: Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater "Revelations Reimagined" - NJPAC


