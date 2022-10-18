New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) welcomes television personality, author, and Food Network and Netflix star Alton Brown to Newark. The host of Food Network's Cutthroat Kitchen Alton Brown returns to NJPAC with his new Holiday show on Sunday, November 27, 2022 @ 3PM See Alton Brown mix together science, music, food, and festive fun into two hours of pure entertainment.



Brown says fans can expect "more cooking, more comedy, more music, and more potentially dangerous science stuff with a sprinkle of seasonal spices. Plus, you'll see things I've never been allowed to do on TV." Critics and fans have raved about the interactive components of Brown's shows He warns, "Prepare for an evening unlike any other and if I call for volunteers...think twice."



In Alton Brown Live Beyond Eats!, fans can expect comedy, talk show antics, multimedia presentations, and music (yes, he sings). For this 2022 tour, Brown may also add a slew of fresh ingredients, including new puppets, new songs, plus bigger (and potentially more dangerous) experiments.



On television and on stage, Brown has a knack for mixing science, music and food into pure entertainment. According to Brown: "For this new tour, there will be plenty of new therapy-inducing opportunities during our audience participation segments. I don't want to give too much away, but we're also going to play a little game with the audience ..."



Brown has hosted numerous television series, including Cutthroat Kitchen, Camp Cutthroatand Iron Chef America. He also created, produced and hosted the Peabody Award-winning Good Eats for 13 years on Food Network. Brown is the author of the James Beard Award-winning I'm Just Here for the Food, and the New York Times best-selling sequence, Good Eats. His recent Alton Brown: Every Day Cook is a collection of more than 100 personal recipes - along with a pinch of science and history.



Tickets to see Alton Brown are on-sale now and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting in person at the NJPAC Box Office, 1 Center Street in Newark, N.J.