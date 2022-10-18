Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Alton Brown Returns To NJPAC With His New Holiday Show

The event is on Sunday, November 27 at 3:00PM.

New Jersey News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 18, 2022  
Alton Brown Returns To NJPAC With His New Holiday Show

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) welcomes television personality, author, and Food Network and Netflix star Alton Brown to Newark. The host of Food Network's Cutthroat Kitchen Alton Brown returns to NJPAC with his new Holiday show on Sunday, November 27, 2022 @ 3PM See Alton Brown mix together science, music, food, and festive fun into two hours of pure entertainment.

Brown says fans can expect "more cooking, more comedy, more music, and more potentially dangerous science stuff with a sprinkle of seasonal spices. Plus, you'll see things I've never been allowed to do on TV." Critics and fans have raved about the interactive components of Brown's shows He warns, "Prepare for an evening unlike any other and if I call for volunteers...think twice."

In Alton Brown Live Beyond Eats!, fans can expect comedy, talk show antics, multimedia presentations, and music (yes, he sings). For this 2022 tour, Brown may also add a slew of fresh ingredients, including new puppets, new songs, plus bigger (and potentially more dangerous) experiments.

On television and on stage, Brown has a knack for mixing science, music and food into pure entertainment. According to Brown: "For this new tour, there will be plenty of new therapy-inducing opportunities during our audience participation segments. I don't want to give too much away, but we're also going to play a little game with the audience ..."

Brown has hosted numerous television series, including Cutthroat Kitchen, Camp Cutthroatand Iron Chef America. He also created, produced and hosted the Peabody Award-winning Good Eats for 13 years on Food Network. Brown is the author of the James Beard Award-winning I'm Just Here for the Food, and the New York Times best-selling sequence, Good Eats. His recent Alton Brown: Every Day Cook is a collection of more than 100 personal recipes - along with a pinch of science and history.

Tickets to see Alton Brown are on-sale now and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting in person at the NJPAC Box Office, 1 Center Street in Newark, N.J.



Submit Nominations for the 2022
BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards
submissions close in



More Hot Stories For You


East Lynne Theater Company Presents PHANTOM, Poe, and ROCKY HORROR This Halloween!East Lynne Theater Company Presents PHANTOM, Poe, and ROCKY HORROR This Halloween!
October 17, 2022

The award-winning Equity professional East Lynne Theater Company presents three events in time for Halloween.
South Camden Theatre Presents INCORRUPTIBLE This MonthSouth Camden Theatre Presents INCORRUPTIBLE This Month
October 17, 2022

South Camden Theatre Company has announced the opening of Incorruptible by Michael Hollinger on Friday, October 28 at 8:00 PM at their home base, the Waterfront South Theatre, the only free-standing theatre built in Camden in more than 100 years. “Incorruptible” is a hysterically funny dark comedy about the dark ages.” 
Photos: First Look at MAN OF LA MANCHA at Algonquin Arts TheatrePhotos: First Look at MAN OF LA MANCHA at Algonquin Arts Theatre
October 16, 2022

Algonquin Arts Theatre (Pamela Ward-Executive Director) has released production photos for its fall musical, Man of La Mancha. The show will run at Algonquin Arts Theatre from October 14 through October 23. Check out the photos here.
The Dryden Ensemble Announces 2022-23 Concert SeasonThe Dryden Ensemble Announces 2022-23 Concert Season
October 15, 2022

The Dryden Ensemble has announced its upcoming Swan Season, celebrating 28 years of music making. It includes a three-concert series and one special event at the Princeton Theological Seminary Chapel, 64 Mercer Street, Princeton, NJ, and two concerts at Trinity Episcopal Church.
State Theatre New Jersey to Present HIP HOP FEVER This MonthState Theatre New Jersey to Present HIP HOP FEVER This Month
October 15, 2022

State Theatre New Jersey and Fever Records will present Hip Hop Fever on Friday, October 28 at 8pm. The Hip Hop Fever concert is a celebration of Hip Hop music and culture, showcasing the Hip Hop pioneers of the '80s and '90s. Tickets range from $39-$99.   