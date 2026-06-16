Alli Mauzey and Dee Rioscoli to Bring GOOD WITCH BAD WITCH to George Street Playhouse

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George Street Playhouse will present Good Witch Bad Witch, featuring Broadway’s former Glinda and Elphaba, Alli Mauzey (Hello, Dolly!) and Dee Roscioli (Death Becomes Her), with musical direction by Evan Zevada. Performances will be Thursday June 25, 2026, at 3pm & 7:30pm at George Street Playhouse.

Become obsessed with your favorite Broadway songs all over again when you see them sung by former Glinda and Elphaba, Alli Mauzey (Hello, Dolly!) and Dee Roscioli (Death Becomes Her), alongside a live band. But it’s not just Wicked... They’ll belt songs from other hit musicals like Frozen, Funny Girl, The Phantom of the Opera, and more. Tickets to Good Witch Bad Witch begin at $35 and are available now.

Alli Mauzey most recently starred on Broadway in the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Kimberly Akimbo as Pattie, a role she also created at The Atlantic Theater Company. Other Broadway credits include Glinda in Wicked, a role she also performed to critical acclaim on the First National Tour and the San Francisco company; Ernestina in the Tony Award-winning revival of Hello, Dolly!; Lenora in the musical Cry-Baby, for which she won a Theatre World Award and was nominated for a Drama League Award; Brenda in Hairspray (both on Broadway and in the original company of the First National Tour); and as a Special Guest Artist in Kristin Chenoweth: For the Girls. Other New York credits include New York City Center Encores in the role of Minerva in The Golden Apple as well as Sydney in It's a Bird...It's a Plane...It's Superman, and the Off-Broadway production of Red Eye of Love. Regionally, she has appeared as Mallory in City of Angels for Reprise! in Los Angeles, Snookie in 110 in the Shade at The Pasadena Playhouse, and Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors at The Muny, for which she was nominated for a Kevin Kline Award.

Ms. Mauzey performs with symphony orchestras all around the world including but not limited to three engagements with The Philly Pops, Ellie in Show Boat with the New York Philharmonic, the title role in Cinderella alongside the Nashville Symphony Orchestra, Wurttenbembreg Philharmonic of Reutlingen (Germany), and the world-famous Concertgebouw in Amsterdam. Upcoming and recent engagements include the Cleveland Pops, Maui Pops Orchestra, Sarasota Orchestra, Knoxville Symphony Orchestra, Brevard Symphony Orchestra and the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra.

Among many voiceover credits, her voice can be heard as a series regular on the animated television series “Alpha Teens on Machines.” She has a BFA from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts in drama and a minor in music.

Dee Roscioli is best known for her portrayal of Elphaba in the smash Broadway hit Wicked. She has performed this role on Broadway, in Chicago and across the US and holds the distinction of having performed Elphaba in more performances than any other actress. This past summer, Dee performed the leading role of Mrs. Lovett in Sweeney Toddat the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival. Additional NY credits include The 24 Hour Musicals, Murder Ballad (workshop, Manhattan Theatre Club), Therapy Rocks (NYMF). She has also performed Grizabella in the National Tour of Cats.

She recently sang her solo show for a sold-out audience at Birdland in NYC and in Chicago as well. She was a special guest of Anthony Rapp and Adam Pascal at their concert and appeared opposite Anthony Rapp in a critically acclaimed performance in a new play entitled Dedalus Lounge. Ms. Roscioli has also been invited to sing at the prestigious Broadway on Broadway, accompanied by a 30-piece orchestra.

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