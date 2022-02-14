Alice Cooper With Special Guest Buckcherry Will Rock NJPAC In March

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Alice Cooper with special guest Buckcherry are set to rock the house at NJPAC on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Alice Cooper , the man (and the band) has rattled cages and undermined authority since the '70s, with musical mayhem and house-of-horrors theatrics. Hot off the release of his acclaimed 2021 album Detroit Stories, Alice Cooper is touring tirelessly to bring fresh material and greatest hits to fans around the world. He'll be joined by Buckcherry, the '90s sleaze-rock band that recently released Hellbound, its ninth album. This is an outrageous live show not to be missed.

Cooper, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, usually spends up to six months a year on the road, bringing his iconic brand of rock psycho-drama to fans both old and new, enjoying it as much as the audience does. Known as the architect of shock rock, Cooper (in both the original Alice Cooper band and as a solo artist) has rattled the cages and undermined the authority of generations of guardians of the status quo, continuing to surprise fans and exude danger at every turn, like a great horror movie. Alice Cooper concerts remain a "not-to-be-missed" attraction!

Buckcherry is unique, complex, simple, passionate, explosive, original and known for putting on an incredible show. For a guy who never thought he was going to live past 30, this has been an incredible journey. His ninth album, HELLBOUND marks 22 years since the debut of his self-titled release. From hit songs to platinum and gold records and millions of fans worldwide- Buckcherry continues to entertain the masses.