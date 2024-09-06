Algonquin Partners With Businesses For Colorful Community Contest

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Algonquin Arts Theatre is painting the town with vibrant hues as they gear up for their October production of the musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. In a unique collaboration with local businesses, the theatre is launching an exciting community-wide contest that invites residents and visitors alike to join in the fun by discovering the 29 colors mentioned in Joseph's iconic coat.



Starting September 12 and running through October 18, businesses throughout Manasquan will display special color cards, each featuring one of the 29 colors and a QR code. Participants can scan the QR code to enter the contest, with each color found serving as an additional entry. The more colors you find, the better your chances of winning an array of fabulous prizes, including tickets to the highly anticipated performances at Algonquin Arts Theatre.



“We're thrilled to be working hand-in-hand with our local businesses to bring this contest to life,” said Pamela Ward, Executive Director at Algonquin Arts Theatre. “This initiative is all about building community, supporting our local economy, and engaging with our audiences in a fun and interactive way. It's a wonderful example of how the arts can create synergy and foster a sense of unity in our town.”



Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice will run at Algonquin Arts Theatre from October 11 through October 20. Tickets start at just $27 and may be purchased at www.algonquinarts.org, by calling 732-528-9211 or by visiting the Algonquin Arts Theatre box office Monday through Saturday, 10AM-4PM located at 60 Abe Voorhees Drive, Manasquan, New Jersey.



Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a vibrant and joyous spectacle that brings the tale of Joseph and his brothers on their rollicking adventure, filled with laughter, love, and unexpected twists. Bring the entire family to witness this magnificent array of colors, music and pure theatrical magic! Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat was nominated for ten Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book and Best Score.



"The Manasquan Chamber of Commerce is proud to have the Algonquin Theatre as part of our business community,” remarked Alison Manser Ertl, Vice President of the Manasquan Chamber of Commerce. “The theatre provides entertainment to our visitors and is always willing to partner with the Chamber on unique ideas like this one to engage our community. We're looking forward to locating all of Joseph's Amazing colors throughout businesses in town. We hope you'll join in on the fun!"



Don't miss your chance to experience this spectacular show and participate in the colorful community contest that's sweeping through Manasquan.



Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is sponsored by “Broadway” Ray Soehngen. Algonquin's season sponsor is Diane Levitz in loving memory of Jerry Levitz. Show and series producers include: Spring Lake School of Dance, Janice Blanton, Deborah Dec, James & Arlene Donegan, JL Grandinetti, Vincent Gifford, Boris Jelic, and “Broadway” Ray Soehngen.



For more information about Algonquin Arts Theatre, please visit www.AlgonquinArts.org.

