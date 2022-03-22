Algonquin Announces Annual Benefit and Honorees

Algonquin Arts Theatre has announced its annual benefit for 2022, THE BROADWAY BOARDWALK BASH featuring Let's Hang On, Classic Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons... with a salute to Broadway's Jersey Boys.

Tickets start at just $49 and may be purchased at www.algonquinarts.org, by calling 732-528-9211 or by visiting the Algonquin Arts Theatre box office on Wednesdays, Thursdays & Fridays, 10AM-3PM located at 60 Abe Voorhees Drive, Manasquan, New Jersey.



The largest annual fundraiser for Algonquin Arts Theatre, THE BROADWAY BOARDWALK BASH begins with a VIP reception followed by a performance featuring "Let's Hang On," Classic Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons. The reception will take place on the Algonquin campus and will feature New Jersey's best 'Boardwalk' food, beer/wine/cocktails and festive entertainment. The evening will also include a silent auction to benefit the institution. Following the performance there will be a dessert reception with an opportunity to meet the artists for those holding "Premium" or "VIP" tickets.



This year's event will honor Hackensack Meridian Health and Star News Group, home of Manasquan's weekly newspaper The Coast Star. The benefit will also celebrate 25 years of arts education at Algonquin Arts Theatre.



"We are thrilled to honor two longtime friends of the Algonquin, Hackensack Meridian Health and Star News Group," said Pamela Ward, Executive Director at the Algonquin. "It has been through their generous support and news coverage that the Algonquin has been able to provide world-class arts education to the people of New Jersey for 25 years."



There are three ticket types available for the BROADWAY BOARDWALK BASH:



Regular Show Ticket - $49 | Doors open at 7:15PM, Show at 8PM

Includes: Regular show ticket. Cash bar.



Premium Ticket - $89 | Doors open at 7:15PM, Show at 8PM

Includes: Premium show ticket. Cash bar. Access to the after party for sweet treats & to meet our headliners.



VIP Ticket - $125 | 5:30PM-7:30PM: VIP Reception | 8PM show

Includes: Open Bar (Beer, Wine, Signature Cocktail) and a selection of Jersey boardwalk food. Choose your own premium seat for the show, and stop back in the tent after the show for sweet treats and to meet the headliners. VIP guests may arrive as early as 5:30 pm to enjoy cocktails, entertainment and take part in the silent auction. Food stations will open when the event starts at 5:30 pm.



The theatre is currently accepting donations for the benefit's silent auction. The silent auction is the centerpiece of the VIP reception at the Broadway Boardwalk Bash and is also promoted online the week of the event. Donations are credited in the online bidding interface, on the item display, and donations of at least $100 in value will be credited in Algonquin Arts Theatre playbills as an in kind donation for one year.



Sponsorships for Algonquin's Arts Theatre's 2022 benefit are available starting at $1,000. Sponsors receive complimentary tickets that include all of the benefits of VIP ticket holders (reception access, the best seats in the house) plus a full-page color playbill ad and special recognition both in the lead-up to and on the night of the Bash.



The Gala Ad Journal is another great way to show support and raise a community profile. The theatre will produce 400 bound copies of the journal. Ads in the journal begin at $150 and must be submitted before May 9, 2022.



For more information about sponsorship, silent auction or journal ads please email Pamela@AlgonquinArts.org or call 732-528-4336.



For more information about Algonquin Arts Theatre, please visit www.AlgonquinArts.org.

