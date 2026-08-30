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Adelphi Orchestra Announces 73rd Season Programming

This season features guest violinist Sophia Werner.

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Adelphi Orchestra Announces 73rd Season Programming

The Adelphi Orchestra will officially open its landmark 73rd consecutive season with "American Voices at 250." Led by Principal Conductor Kyunghun Kim, the program commemorates America's Semiquincentennial alongside the 200th anniversary legacy of Ludwig van Beethoven with dual-state performances in New Jersey and Manhattan.

The season-opening concerts highlight guest violinist Sophia Werner, a Juilliard Kovner Fellow and First Place winner at the 2026 Elizabeth Loker International Competition. Werner will perform Samuel Barber's celebrated Violin Concerto on an 1864 J.B. Vuillaume violin on loan from Juilliard.

Concert Programming:

Performance Dates & Locations

  • Fair Lawn Performance (New Jersey Opener):

    • Saturday, October 10, 2026 at 2:00 PM

    • Fair Lawn Community Center Theater (10-10 20th St, Fair Lawn, NJ)

  • New York City Performance:

    • Sunday, October 11, 2026 at 3:00 PM

    • Broadway Presbyterian Church (114th St & Broadway, New York, NY)

  • Kyunghun Kim (Principal Conductor): Appointed in 2022, Maestro Kim has conducted ensembles including the Juilliard MAP Orchestra, Chelsea Symphony, Curtis Symphony Orchestra, and major South Korean orchestras.

  • Sophia Werner (Violin Soloist): Juilliard Kovner Fellow performing on an 1864 J.B. Vuillaume violin on loan from Juilliard. First Place winner at the 2026 Elizabeth Loker International Competition and Concertmaster of the Juilliard Orchestra.

Ticket Information

General Admission tickets, senior/student discounts, and full 2026-2027 season subscriptions are available online.

This program has been made possible in part by a grant administered by the Bergen County Department of Parks, Division of Historic and Cultural Affairs from funds granted by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.

ABOUT THE ADELPHI ORCHESTRA

Founded in 1953, the Adelphi Orchestra is a professional, non-profit 501(c)(3) chamber orchestra based in Northern New Jersey. For over seven decades, the orchestra has offered symphonic concerts, chamber music series, and educational opportunities-including its annual Young Artist Competition-to communities throughout the New York metropolitan area.

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