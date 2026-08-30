Adelphi Orchestra Announces 73rd Season Programming
This season features guest violinist Sophia Werner.
The Adelphi Orchestra will officially open its landmark 73rd consecutive season with "American Voices at 250." Led by Principal Conductor Kyunghun Kim, the program commemorates America's Semiquincentennial alongside the 200th anniversary legacy of Ludwig van Beethoven with dual-state performances in New Jersey and Manhattan.
The season-opening concerts highlight guest violinist Sophia Werner, a Juilliard Kovner Fellow and First Place winner at the 2026 Elizabeth Loker International Competition. Werner will perform Samuel Barber's celebrated Violin Concerto on an 1864 J.B. Vuillaume violin on loan from Juilliard.
Concert Programming:
-
Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings, Op. 11
-
Samuel Barber: Violin Concerto, Op. 14 (Sophia Werner, violin)
-
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 8 in F major, Op. 93
Performance Dates & Locations
-
Fair Lawn Performance (New Jersey Opener):
-
Saturday, October 10, 2026 at 2:00 PM
-
Fair Lawn Community Center Theater (10-10 20th St, Fair Lawn, NJ)
-
-
New York City Performance:
-
Sunday, October 11, 2026 at 3:00 PM
-
Broadway Presbyterian Church (114th St & Broadway, New York, NY)
-
Artistic Leadership & Featured Soloist
-
Kyunghun Kim (Principal Conductor): Appointed in 2022, Maestro Kim has conducted ensembles including the Juilliard MAP Orchestra, Chelsea Symphony, Curtis Symphony Orchestra, and major South Korean orchestras.
-
Sophia Werner (Violin Soloist): Juilliard Kovner Fellow performing on an 1864 J.B. Vuillaume violin on loan from Juilliard. First Place winner at the 2026 Elizabeth Loker International Competition and Concertmaster of the Juilliard Orchestra.
Ticket Information
General Admission tickets, senior/student discounts, and full 2026-2027 season subscriptions are available online.
-
Official Website & Tickets: https://www.adelphiorchestra.org
-
Season Brochure: https://www.adelphiorchestra.org/seasonbrochure
This program has been made possible in part by a grant administered by the Bergen County Department of Parks, Division of Historic and Cultural Affairs from funds granted by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.
ABOUT THE ADELPHI ORCHESTRA
Founded in 1953, the Adelphi Orchestra is a professional, non-profit 501(c)(3) chamber orchestra based in Northern New Jersey. For over seven decades, the orchestra has offered symphonic concerts, chamber music series, and educational opportunities-including its annual Young Artist Competition-to communities throughout the New York metropolitan area.
|
What the Constitution Means to Me
Pioneer Productions Company/Morris Museum (9/19-9/20) PHOTOS
|
Music and Conversation with Paquito D’Rivera
Enlow Recital Hall (9/18-9/18)
|
Murder for Two: The Holiday Edition
Robert Shackleton Playhouse (11/18-12/27)
|
Handel's Messiah
Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart (12/20-12/20)
|
Whose Live Anyway
State Theatre New Jersey (10/28-10/28)
|
ODC/Dance
Stockton University Performing Arts Center (10/09-10/09)
|
Dvořák's "New World" Symphony
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (4/30-4/30)
|
Bill W. & Dr. Bob
Stockton University Performing Arts Center (10/03-10/03)
|
Joshua Henry
Enlow Recital Hall (9/13-9/13)
|
Joshua Bell Leads Beethoven
State Theatre New Jersey (3/11-3/11)