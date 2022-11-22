Actors Shakespeare Company Presents A CHRISTMAS CAROL

The Actors Shakespeare Company, now in its 22nd season, returns to New York with their acclaimed one-man production of A Christmas Carol.

Adapted and staged by James Rana and Timur Kocak, this fast-paced show stars Mr. Kocak ("Law & Order: Organized Crime) portraying twenty-five roles.

Performances will be December 13th and 15th at 8pm at the Episcopal Actors Guild. Audiences must wear a mask and show proof of vaccination.

The Episcopal Actors Guild is located at 1 E. 29th Street in New York City. For further information or to reserve a seat, visit the Actors Shakespeare Company at www.ascnj.org or call (201) 577-1615.