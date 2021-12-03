Academic Theatre & Dance Company Presents THE 9/11 MEMORIAL PERFORMANCE PROJECT At Mercer County Community College

Stories from 9/11 survivors and witnesses come to life in "The 9/11 Memorial Performance Project," to be performed by the Mercer County Community College (MCCC) Academic Theatre & Dance Company on Friday and Saturday, December 10 and 11 at 8 p.m.

This special theatrical dance performance will be presented in MCCC's Black Box Studio Theatre, CM 122, located next to Kelsey Theatre on the college's West Windsor Campus at 1200 Old Trenton Road.

MCCC's Dance and Theatre Coordinator, Jody Gazenbeek-Person, created the theatrical dance performance with assistance from co-directors LouJ Stalsworth and Daniel Spalluto along with students who conducted private interviews with those who experienced a first-hand account of what unfolded on September, 11, 2001. The performance offers personal perspectives on the astonishing number of lives that were touched in so many different ways due to the ripple effect of the events surrounding the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

The event -- combining dance, acting and music -- will be performed two nights.



Gazenbeek-Person described how the project came to fruition last fall. "After walking the halls of the college and listening to different reports on the news, I realized that students had no palpable context for the events that occurred that day in 2001," said Gazenbeek-Person.



"History has ramifications that are felt by those who experienced it, and there is great wisdom to be passed on from an older generation to younger generation," he said. "I think that any audience member who finds their way to our performance may hear a story similar to theirs - maybe even heal some of the trauma they still might be experiencing."

The show takes part in three scenes without intermission.



Performers include: Avery Dixon of Cranbury; Brianna Harris-Gonzalez of Lawrence; Mackenzie Kohlmayer of Yardville; Isabel Pluchino of Belle Mead; Vanessa Quijano of Robbinsville; Jabre Miner of Trenton; Anthony Piccinetti of Hamilton Township with Jennifer Wahlberg and Tylan Evans; Lisbeth Burgos of Lawrenceville; Kelly Orlando of Hopewell; Nina Dente of Hamilton; Christian Whaley of Ewing with Jules Jackson and Antonio Franco; Timika Young of Ewing; Angelina Hawke of Yardville; Kyle Bethea of Hamilton; Cole Chulamanis of Hamilton; and Hakim Hachicha of Lawrenceville.



Tickets for performances of the "The 9/11 Memorial Performance Project" are $19 for adults, $17 for seniors and $15 for students and children, and can be purchased online at Kelsey.mccc.edu or by phone at 609-570-3333 or in-person at the Kelsey Theatre Box office located on MCCC's West Windsor campus. Ticket purchases cover both a live-streamed and in-person event.



Kelsey Box Office hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. - 12 noon for phone and in-person purchases, and one hour before show time for in-person purchases only.



More information about MCCC's Theatre/Dance program is available at https://www.mccc.edu/pdf/program-brochure_dancetheatre.pdf.