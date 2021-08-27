ATTACA Quartet Comes to The Morris Museum Next Month

Grammy award-winning Attacca Quartet, as described by The Nation, "lives in the present aesthetically, without rejecting the virtues of the musical past", and it is this dexterity to glide between the music of the 18th through to 21st-century living composer's repertoire that has placed them as one of the most versatile and outstanding ensembles of the moment - a quartet for modern times.

Touring extensively in the United States, recent and upcoming highlights include Carnegie Hall Neighborhood Concerts, New York Philharmonic's Nightcap series, Lincoln Center White Lights Festival and Miller Theatre, both with Caroline Shaw, Phillips Collection, Wolf Trap, Carolina Performing Arts, Chamber Music Detroit, Red Bank Chamber Music Society, Chamber Music Austin and a residency at the National Sawdust, Brooklyn.

Bring your own chairs and refreshments and enjoy live entertainment atop the Morris Museum's elevated parking deck. Stunning sunsets, social distance, and glorious live music combine for a series of unforgettable evenings.

All blocks are $50 for an 8'x8′ block which accommodates up to 2 patrons. Patrons are welcome to arrive as early as 5:30 PM to set up and enjoy the evening sun.

Buy a package of eight or more concerts and get early access. All processing fees are waived for package buyers.

Groups that are purchasing five or more blocks for one performance will also have advance access and the option of having a designated pre-performance area to host a reception.

