ANNIE to Be Staged by bergenPAC's Performing Arts School

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Bergen Performing Arts Center's Performing Arts School has announced its Summer Theater Program's production of “Annie,”celebrating the program's 15th anniversary.

Performances are scheduled for Friday, July 31, at 7:00 PM, Saturday, August 1, at 3:00 PM, and Sunday, August 2, at 3:00 PM, all taking place at the bergenPAC theater in Englewood. This milestone event highlights bergenPAC's commitment to nurturing young talent and providing outstanding arts education within the community.

Now in its 15th year, bergenPAC's celebrated summer musical program has become a cornerstone of the region's arts scene, known for delivering full-scale productions while training the next generation of performers. From notable past productions to this year's highly anticipated "Annie," the program has built a reputation for excellence, discipline, and opportunity.

Each summer, students participate in a rigorous, pre-professional rehearsal process that reflects the demands of the industry, culminating in performances on bergenPAC's main stage. Based on the iconic comic strip by Harold Gray, the Tony Award-winning musical "Annie" features unforgettable songs like "Tomorrow" and tells a story that continues to resonate with audiences of all ages. The production is directed by Aurie Ceylon, with choreography by Kirsten Lane and music direction by Glenn Gordon. The cast will feature Elisabeth Choi as Annie, Adam Lucas as Oliver Warbucks, and Nayla Ramos as Miss Hannigan.

Additional casting includes Katie Xu as Molly, Hailey Smith as Grace, Leonardo Buitrago as Rooster, and Maya Scarlett Gasper as Lily St. Regis. The full cast features Adrian Aguilar, Adyn Cudney, Ariana Zoklu, Ava Tully, Aylen Pontier, Brynne Jaconia, Cara "Coco" Baluran, Emma Savage, Enileyshka Rodriguez, Evan Aguilar, Hannah Mena, Isabella Catambay, Jane Baruch, Julianna Catambay, Kaitlyn Bradley, Luigi Leonetti, Mackenzie Ramirez, Max Danger, Mia Maestranzi, Mia Navarro, Nayla Ramos, Nickayla Anderson-Morales, Rosie Davis, Salvatore Maganuco, Samantha Tramatozzi, Sara Marquez, Sophia Catambay, Sofia Mercedes, Zanna Someck, and Zoe Hernandez.

Aurie Ceylon, Director: “It is an incredible privilege to direct Annie as part of BergenPAC's 15th summer musical season. What makes this program so special is the individuality each young performer brings into the room. My favorite part of the process is getting to know these artists—their voices, their strengths, their humor, and their heart—and shaping a production that reflects who they are. Annie is a beloved and timeless story, but our goal has never been to simply recreate what audiences have seen before. Together, we have built a version that feels honest, joyful, and uniquely our own. As we celebrate 15 years of summer musicals at BergenPAC, I'm proud to be part of a program that not only produces exciting theatrical work, but also gives young performers the confidence to discover and share their artistic voices. I can't wait for audiences to experience the heart, energy, and originality this cast brings to the stage.”



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