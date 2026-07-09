UB40 FEATURING ALI CAMPBELL to Perform at bergenPAC

NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. Sign Up

Bergen Performing Arts Center presents a special performance by UB40 featuring Ali Campbell, taking place on August 7 at 8:00 PM. Fans of classic reggae and British pop will not want to miss this unique opportunity to experience the unmistakable sound of UB40, led by their original and iconic lead vocalist, Ali Campbell.

UB40 has achieved worldwide acclaim, selling over 70 million records and delivering timeless hits such as “Red Red Wine,” “Can't Help Falling in Love,” and “I Got You Babe.” Their signature blend of reggae rhythms and pop sensibility has cemented their place as one of the most successful British bands of all time.

Since departing the original UB40 lineup in 2008 due to management disputes, Ali Campbell has kept the authentic UB40 sound alive, touring internationally and performing for devoted fans who have cherished these songs from the beginning. Together with late bandmate Astro, Campbell re-recorded and reintroduced the tracks that defined a generation, ensuring UB40's spirit, sound, and soul remain vibrant and relevant.

UB40 featuring Ali Campbell continues to tour the globe, filling venues across continents and releasing acclaimed new music. With the same voice, grooves, and feel-good reggae magic, the group carries forward the true UB40 legacy with the artists who shaped it.

Date: August 7, 2026

Time: 8:00 PM

Venue: Bergen Performing Arts Center

Tickets are available now at bergenPAC.org or Ticketmaster.com.

Need more New Jersey Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...