ANCIENT ALIENS LIVE Comes to NJPAC 

A thrilling new live experience celebrating the long-running program of Ancient Aliens on The HISTORY Channel.

Feb. 22, 2022  
New Jersey Performing Arts Center, known for bringing world-class entertainment close to home, presents Ancient Aliens LIVE: Project Earth is a thrilling new live experience celebrating the long-running program of Ancient Aliens on The HISTORY Channel.

Join this ninety-minute interactive conversation featuring Ancient Astronaut Theorist Giorgio A. Tsoukalos, author David Childress, and investigative mythologist William Henry to discuss thought-provoking extraterrestrial theories on fan-favorite topics from Ancient Egypt to Antarctica and the long road to Disclosure.

This exceptional live performance takes place on Friday, May 12, at 8 p.m. Audiences will explore questions as old as the planet itself: have extraterrestrials visited our planet, are they here now, and when will they reveal themselves?

Tickets go On-Sale Friday, February 25, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.


