ANA GASTEYER at Enlow Recital Hall

Actress, singer and SNL alum Ana Gasteyer embarks on a Christmas tour in support of Sugar and Booze, her recent album of seasonal favorites and holiday originals which topped numerous “Best Holiday Album” lists.
Called “an uproarious homage to Christmas albums of old” by Billboard and “the magical love child of Astrud Gilberto and Lucille Ball — an unexpectedly perfect combination” by BUST Magazine, the album was released to rave reviews.
|A Midwinter Night's Dream
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (12/06-12/31)
|Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Mayo Center for the Performing Arts [Community Theatre] (1/26-1/27)
|Nutcracker with the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra
Mayo Performing Arts Center (12/15-12/27)
|A Thousand Maids
Two River Theater (4/06-4/28)
|The Sleeping Beauty: Full Length
Mayo Performing Arts Center (5/18-5/19)
|The Cher Show
State Theatre New Jersey (2/09-2/11)
|Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (2/23-2/23)
|Sondheim Tribute Revue
StageWorks at Studio 237 (2/29-3/10)
|Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill
Vanguard Theater (11/30-12/17)
|Having Our Say
George Street Playhouse (11/28-12/17)
