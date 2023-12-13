ANA GASTEYER at Enlow Recital Hall

Actress, singer and SNL alum Ana Gasteyer embarks on a Christmas tour in support of Sugar and Booze, her recent album of seasonal favorites and holiday originals which topped numerous “Best Holiday Album” lists.

Called “an uproarious homage to Christmas albums of old” by Billboard and “the magical love child of Astrud Gilberto and Lucille Ball — an unexpectedly perfect combination” by BUST Magazine, the album was released to rave reviews.

