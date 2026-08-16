ADELPHI ORCHESTRA to Present 73rd Season Honoring America @ 250, Beethoven

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The Adelphi Orchestra has announced its 73rd consecutive concert season (2026–2027). Under the direction of Principal Conductor Kyunghun Kim, the upcoming season centers on two major historical milestones: America's Semiquincentennial ('America @ 250') and the 200th Anniversary of Ludwig van Beethoven's legacy.

Spanning symphonic masterworks, chamber performances, and collaborative productions, the orchestra continues its core mission of delivering classical music to audiences across New Jersey and Manhattan.

Concert I: 'American Voices at 250' (October 10 & 11, 2026)

The season opens with a program honoring America's 250th anniversary through seminal works from the American orchestral repertoire. The orchestra performs Samuel Barber's Adagio for Strings, Op. 11 and his Violin Concerto, Op. 14. The concerto features guest soloist Sophia Werner, Juilliard Kovner Fellow, 2024 Juilliard Concerto Competition winner, and winner of the 2022 Adelphi Young Artist Competition. The performance concludes with Beethoven's Symphony No. 8 in F major, Op. 93.

Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 (2:00 PM): Fair Lawn Community Center Theater (Fair Lawn, NJ)

Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 (3:00 PM): Broadway Presbyterian Church (New York, NY)

Learn more: AmericanVoices250

Special Presentation: 'Mozart!' (November 15, 2026)

An all-Mozart celebration featuring violinist TianYou Ma as soloist in Mozart's Violin Concerto No. 5 in A major ('Turkish'), followed by Mozart's Symphony No. 40 in G minor.

Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 (4:00 PM): Barrymore Film Center (Fort Lee, NJ)

Learn more: Mozart!

Holiday Special: Tchaikovsky's 'The Nutcracker Ballet' (December 12 & 13, 2026)

Continuing a holiday tradition, the Adelphi Orchestra performs Tchaikovsky's ballet score live in collaboration with Ballet Arts.

Saturday, Dec. 12 & Sunday, Dec. 13, 2026: River Dell High School Theater (Oradell, NJ)

Concert III: 'Beethoven Bicentennial' (February 27 & 28, 2027)

Commemorating 200 years of Beethoven's artistic legacy, this program presents guest violinist Maude Cloutier (2026 Adelphi Orchestra Competition Grand Prize Winner) in Beethoven's Violin Concerto in D major, Op. 61, paired with his Symphony No. 6 in F major, Op. 68 ('Pastoral').

Saturday, Feb. 27, 2027 (2:00 PM): Broadway Presbyterian Church (New York, NY)

Sunday, Feb. 28, 2027 (2:00 PM): Fair Lawn Community Center Theater (Fair Lawn, NJ)

Learn more: Beethoven Bicenntenial

Concert IV: 'Beethoven & Brahms' — Season Finale (May 22 & 23, 2027)

The season finale showcases guest artists Julia Jones (violin) and Elliott Sloss (cello) performing Johannes Brahms' Concerto for Violin and Cello in A minor, Op. 102 ('Double Concerto'), concluding with Beethoven's Symphony No. 7 in A major, Op. 92.

Saturday, May 22, 2027 (2:00 PM): Broadway Presbyterian Church (New York, NY)

Sunday, May 23, 2027 (2:00 PM): Fair Lawn Community Center Theater (Fair Lawn, NJ)

Learn more: Beethoven & Brahms

Livestream access will also be offered for select performances.

Tickets and more information are available at AdelphiOrchestra.org. A season brochure is also available at https://www.adelphiorchestra.org/seasonbrochure.

The program has been made possible in part by a grant administered by the Bergen County Department of Parks, Division of Historic and Cultural Affairs from funds granted by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.

About the Adelphi Orchestra

Founded in 1953, the Adelphi Orchestra is a professional, non-profit 501(c)(3) chamber orchestra based in Northern New Jersey. For over seven decades, the orchestra has offered symphonic concerts, chamber music series, and educational opportunities—including its annual Young Artist Competition—to communities throughout the New York metropolitan area.

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