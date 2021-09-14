ACME Comes to the Morris Museum This Month

­ACME (American Contemporary Music Ensemble) will perform at the Lot of Strings Festival at the Morris Museum. The concert takes place on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at 7:00pm.

Over the past fifteen years, led by cellist and artistic director Clarice Jensen, the American Contemporary Music Ensemble (ACME) has risen to the highest ranks of American new music through a mix of meticulous musicianship, artistic vision, engaging collaborations, and unwavering standards in every regard. The membership of the amorphous collective includes some of the brightest young stars in the field. NPR calls them "contemporary music dynamos," and Strings reports, "ACME's absorbing playing pulsed with warm energy. . . Shared glances and inhales triggered transitions in a flow so seamless it seemed learned in a Jedi temple."

ACME was honored by ASCAP during its 10th anniversary season in 2015 for the "virtuosity, passion, and commitment with which it performs and champions American composers."

The ensemble has performed at leading international venues including Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, BAM, The Kennedy Center, Washington Performing Arts, UCLA's Royce Hall, Stanford Live, Chicago's Millennium Park, Duke Performances, The Satellite in Los Angeles, Triple Door in Seattle, Melbourne Recital Hall and Sydney Opera House in Australia, and at festivals including the Sacrum Profanum Festival in Poland, All Tomorrow's Parties in England, Auckland Arts Festival in New Zealand, Summer Nostos Festival in Greece, Boston Calling, and Big Ears in Knoxville, TN.

This concert brings to a close another glorious season of that plucky pandemic miracle, the Morris Museum's Lot of Strings Festival which took the lemons of Covid-19 restrictions and turned them into musical lemonade with performances in its parking lot by some of today's best music ensembles, including Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, American Symphony Orchestra, Catalyst Quartet, among many others. In addition to the glorious sounds, audiences witnessed glorious sunsets.

Bring your own chairs and refreshments and enjoy live entertainment atop the Morris Museum's elevated parking deck. Stunning sunsets, social distance, and glorious live music combine for a series of unforgettable evenings. Face coverings are required for patrons who are not fully vaccinated.