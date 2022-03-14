A WALK ON THE MOON Announces Fellowship Program With The Workshop for BIPOC Theatre Professionals

The new musical A Walk on the Moon at George Street Playhouse, running April 26th - May 21st, is partnering with The Workshop on a unique fellowship program for early career BIPOC-identifying theatre professionals. Fellows include Prince Bawuah (Sound), a New Jersey based African American sound designer/technician and a soon-to-be graduate of Montclair State University; Clare Fuyuko Bierman (Playwriting), a Japanese-Jewish playwright who recently received her MFA from New York University; and Gabriella PÃ©rez (Directing/Choreography), a New York City based Latinx Jewish actor and choreographer whose work has been seen at Alabama Shakespeare Festival and Portland Center Stage, among others.

The Workshop is North America's first fellowship centering the work of JOCISM (Jews of Color, Jewish-Indigenous, Sephardi & Mizrahi) artists & culture-makers. Conceived and founded by theatre-artist and rabbinical student, Kendell Pinkney, The Workshop launched with multiple core collaborations (The Jewish Theological Seminary, Reboot, JCC Harlem, Usdan Summer Camp for the Arts) and is hosted by The Hendel Center for Ethics and Justice at JTS.



Says George Street Playhouse Artistic Director David Saint, "The Workshop founder and rabbinical scholar Kendell Pinkney has worked with our team to select three fellows who will join us in the room from the first day of rehearsal on March 18th through opening night May 6th"

"Through mentorship from our creative team and support from Kendell and The Workshop, the goal for these fellows is to give them the experience they need to take their careers to the next level," he adds.

"I'm thrilled to have The Workshop partner with A Walk on The Moon for this innovative fellowship," says Kendell Pinkney. "This is largely because both sides agree that building infrastructure and pipelines for young BIPOC creatives to gain more opportunities and experiences in professional theater is essential work. While The Workshop typically focuses on supporting the work of JOCISM (Jews of Color, Jewish-Indigenous, Sephardi and/or Mizrahi) artists, I and our year-long fellows also belong to broader BIPOC and/or immigrant communities. Given that fact, it has been exciting to devise a program that aims to create opportunities for both up-and-coming JOCISM and BIPOC creatives."

A Walk on the Moon is based on the award-winning film by Pamela Gray. Every year, Pearl Kantrowitz packs up her family for another summer in the Catskills with the same friends, same mah-jongg games, and the same Blouse Man. But this summer is different. A free-spirited salesman sweeps through the Jewish bungalow colony and awakens Pearl to a version of herself she'd forgotten. While contending with a rebellious teenage daughter, a mother-in-law who knows too much, and a loving husband who is content with the status quo, Pearl must decide if she's willing to break free from her predictable world to embrace the unknown. One thing is certain: nothing will ever be the same.

About Kendell Pinkney

Kendell is a Brooklyn-based theatre artist, producer, and rabbi. He has most recently been featured in the acclaimed docuseries "The New Jew" with actor-comedian Guri Alfi, Saturday Night Seder and the "Unholier than Thou'' podcast. His broader collaborative works have been presented at venues such as 54 Below, Joe's Pub, LABA @ the 14th St. Y, and Two River Theatre, to name a few.

In addition to his creative work, Kendell is the founding Artistic Director of The Workshop, North America's first arts fellowship centering the work of JOCISM (Jews of Color, Jewish-Indigenous [i.e. indigenous peoples of the Americas], Sephardi & Mizrahi) artists & culture-makers. He also serves as co-director of Exploring Black Narratives - an immersive education program that foregrounds plays by acclaimed Black writers. He is a graduate of the NYU-Tisch Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program. www.kendellpinkney.com

About The Workshop

