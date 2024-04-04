A THOUSAND MAIDS World Premiere to Begin Performances This Weekend at Two River Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Two River Theater will present world premiere comedy, A Thousand Maids, by Two River favorite Tony Meneses (The Hombres, Guadalupe in the Guest Room), directed by Drama League Director's Project Fellow and recipient of the Yale 2019 Kauffman Memorial Prize, Aneesha Kudtarkar (Water by the Spoonful, Queen). Performances start this weekend and run through April 28, 2024 in the Marion Huber Theater.

“I am thrilled to welcome Tony Meneses back to Red Bank,” says Artistic Director Justin Waldman. “Building a deep and sustained relationship with an artist is a tremendous gift – both to the artist who is afforded the opportunity to grow their craft and the community who is along for that ride. It is a privilege to continue the journey with Tony and his hilarious and poignant World Premiere.”

In conjunction with the production, Two River will be hosting several free events open to the community.

The full event lineup includes:

EVENTS

Wednesday, April 10 at 5:30PM in Studio A

IN THE KNOW WITH Aneesha Kudtarkar

Artistic Director Justin Waldman hosts an intimate conversation with A Thousand Maids Director, Aneesha Kudtarkar. Coffee and cookies will be available starting at 5:30 PM, with the discussion set to start at 5:45 PM. Attendance for this pre-show event is FREE; A Thousand Maids 7PM performance tickets sold separately. *Please note: The event will be filmed, with full video capture available via our YouTube channel the following week. To reserve tickets, go to: https://tworivertheater.org/whats-on/in-the-know-a-thousand-maids/

Saturday, April 20 at 5PM in the Library

TELLING YOUR UNTOLD STORY WITH PROJECT WRITE NOW

A Thousand Maids is in a large part about the stories all around us that often aren't seen or shared. But everyone has a story – in their lives, in their family, in their community – that deserves to be told! Storytelling maestros from Project Write Now will help shape and share your own untold stories in this FREE writing workshop. Open to all ages and all levels of creative writing experience. To reserve tickets, go to: https://tworivertheater.org/whats-on/untold-stories-workshop/

Sunday, April 21 at 12:30PM in the Library

The ART of Social Justice Series

Exploring the Intersection of Poetry, Shakespeare, and Identity

Sunday, April 21

12:30-2:30pm

FREE ADMISSION with reservation

12:30-1:15pm Amplify Poetry Readings

In the wake of the tragic death of Nex Benedict, the Red Bank Theatre for Young Audiences of the UMCRB felt the need to celebrate and uplift the voices of young trans folx and developed Amplify. Ampify features readings by young actors from the RBTYA company with original poems from two anthologies: Growing Up Trans and The Poetry on Our Arms. We hope that Amplify will be a moving, empowering, and affirming program.

1:30-2:30pm Exploring Identity: Reimagining Shakespeare

Shakespeare may have begun to write his early works almost 500 years ago, but that does not mean we cannot relate to his storytelling in our 21st century classrooms. In this workshop led by Garden State Equality’s Director of Education and Youth Development Justine Evyn Saliski, we will work through the 8-point story arc and gain knowledge on how we can amplify and uplift our students’ intersecting identities through the lens of both Shakespeare and social justice to reimagine tales of The Bard. Join us as we look at Shakespeare in a way that can not only relate to our students, but ourselves as well. While educators can gain Professional Development credit for attending, this discussion is free and open to the public.

This event is offered as a collaboration between Two River Theater, Red Bank Theatre for Young Audiences of the UMCRB, and Garden State Equality. To reserve tickets, go to: https://tworivertheater.org/whats-on/art-of-social-justice-atm/

Date TBD

COSTUME DESIGN 101 AND COSTUME SHOP TOUR

The work of a costume designer is central in A Thousand Maids, but what does that work entail in the off-stage world? Experienced costume professionals from Two River Theater's staff will share the reality of the costume creation process: how designers develop their ideas, how they collaborate with the costume shop to make those ideas a reality, and how it all comes together to create the magic audiences see on stage! Attendees will also be able to tour Two River's costume shop and costume storage areas.

ACCESS SERVICES

Saturday, April 13 at 3PM

Fragrance Free performance for which audience members are asked to refrain from wearing colognes, perfumes or scented oils for the safety and comfort of all.

Saturday, April 20th at 3PM

Play Date offering free childcare services and discounted tickets for caregivers attending that performance. For more information and to register for childcare, visit https://tworivertheater.org/whats-on/a-thousand-maids/#play-date

Saturday, April 27th at 3PM

Open-captioned and audio described performance.

Saturday, April 13 at 3PM

Pay-What-You-Wish performance. In an effort to help break down financial barriers, patrons may pay what they wish for tickets to the 3PM performance of A Thousand Maids. Tickets typically cost $40-$70. Tickets may only be secured in person at the Box Office.

For more information on Two River Theater’s access services, visit https://tworivertheater.org/accessibility/

TICKET INFORMATION

Regular ticket prices range from $45-$70, and can be purchased by phone, in person or at www.tworivertheater.org. Discounts are available for seniors, military, and ticket buyers age 35 and under. Groups of 10 or more receive a 20% discount, and should email groups@trtc.org directly to book. Two -show subscriptions are also available for purchase at the low price of $120. Subscriptions can be purchased online, by phone or at the Box Office.

Student Matinees are selling fast, and space is extremely limited! Performance dates are April 18, April 24, and April 25 at 10AM. For more information, visit https://tworivertheater.org/student-matinees/ or email stumats@trtc.org.