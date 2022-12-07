Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
A Night of Italian Comedy With Eric D'Alessandro and Vic DiBitetto Comes to NJPAC in April

The event is on Saturday, April 14, 2023 at 8:00PM.

Dec. 07, 2022  
A Night of Italian Comedy With Eric D'Alessandro and Vic DiBitetto Comes to NJPAC in April

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents a night of comedy with the Italian monsters of comedy, Eric D'Alessandro ("Mask Off Remix - Walmart Diss") and Vic DiBitetto (Working Class Zero) on Saturday, April 14, 2023 at 8:00PM.

The Goodfellas of comedy. They are comedy in a red sauce. One comes from a large Italian family in Staten Island. The other comes from a large Italian family in Brooklyn, then moved to Staten Island (which is Brooklyn with a cover charge). Now they're joining forces on the Funny How? Tour. Don't miss this hilarious, uncensored comedy duo.

Tickets to see Eric D'Alessandro and Vic DiBitetto go on-sale on Friday, December 9 at 10:00 AM and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting in person at the NJPAC Box Office, 1 Center Street in Newark, N.J.



Fred Hersch And Esperanza Spalding Celebrate New Album At NJPAC, January 29 Photo
Fred Hersch And Esperanza Spalding Celebrate New Album At NJPAC, January 29
Pianist/composer Fred Hersch and vocalist/bassist/songwriter esperanza spalding (stylized in all lower case) can both be counted among the most acclaimed and inventive artists in modern jazz. The Village Vanguard is the music's most reveredvenue, having played host to countless legendary musicians and beloved live recordings. The duo and the club converge for a magical performance on Alive at the Village Vanguard, a rare opportunity for listeners to enjoy the singular and thrilling collaboration between two marquee jazz artists at the top of their game.
Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Celebrates The Lunar New Year: Year Of The Black Water Rabbit Photo
Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Celebrates The Lunar New Year: Year Of The Black Water Rabbit
Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company will begins its NY/NJ celebration of the Lunar New Year: Year of the Black Water Rabbit beginning on the week of Jan 16, 2023 starting at NJPAC in Newark, NJ and ending on February 5, 2023 3PM at the Kupferberg Center of Queens College in NYC.
BergenPAC Students Dance At Carnegie Hall In A NIGHT OF INSPIRATION Photo
BergenPAC Students Dance At Carnegie Hall In A NIGHT OF INSPIRATION
The event features a mix of music, dance, and spoken word performances from diverse traditions. The production will be held Saturday, Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. in Carnegie Hall's Stern Auditorium and is led by acclaimed producer, composer, and music director Ray Chew, and co-produced with his wife and business partner Vivian Scott Chew, a global music marketing executive.
Morris Choral Society Presents HOLIDAY/FAVORITES Concert This Saturday Photo
Morris Choral Society Presents HOLIDAY/FAVORITES Concert This Saturday
The Morris Choral Society celebrates its 49th season with its annual holiday concert entitled 'Holiday/Favorites' on Saturday, December 10, 3:00 PM at the United Methodist Church on the Green in Morristown.

