A Night of Italian Comedy With Eric D'Alessandro and Vic DiBitetto Comes to NJPAC in April

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents a night of comedy with the Italian monsters of comedy, Eric D'Alessandro ("Mask Off Remix - Walmart Diss") and Vic DiBitetto (Working Class Zero) on Saturday, April 14, 2023 at 8:00PM.



The Goodfellas of comedy. They are comedy in a red sauce. One comes from a large Italian family in Staten Island. The other comes from a large Italian family in Brooklyn, then moved to Staten Island (which is Brooklyn with a cover charge). Now they're joining forces on the Funny How? Tour. Don't miss this hilarious, uncensored comedy duo.



Tickets to see Eric D'Alessandro and Vic DiBitetto go on-sale on Friday, December 9 at 10:00 AM and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting in person at the NJPAC Box Office, 1 Center Street in Newark, N.J.

