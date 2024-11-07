A CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to the Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A Christmas Carol will return to the Main Stage of the Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey next month. This production plays at The F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre on the campus of Drew University beginning December 4, 2024.

Scrooge’s iconic journey from miser to humanitarian appears fresh and new in Neil Bartlett’s bold and highly-theatrical adaptation. “I’ve worked on and seen many Carols over the years, and Bartlett’s script remains my hands-down favorite,” says Artistic Director Brian B. Crowe. “Using the story’s rich language and an ensemble of wonderful actors, the vast inhabitants of Dickens’ iconic world spring to life (animate and inanimate alike) like you’ve never seen before — everything from the merry Fezziwigs to Scrooge’s complaining lightbulb.” This inventive production is sure to capture the imaginations of the entire family and fill audiences with the magical spirit of the season.

Anthony Marble (The Book of Will, The Rose Tattoo) returns to The Shakespeare Theatre as the miserly Ebenezor Scrooge. Joining him are a cast of STNJ favorites including Jeffrey M. Bender (As You Like It) as Mr. Fezziwig/Ghost of Christmas Present, Emily S. Chang (As You Like It, A Midwinter Night’s Dream) as The Ghost of Christmas Past, Celeste Ciulla (The Rose Tattoo) as Marley’s Ghost/Mrs. Dilber, Ty Lane (A Man for All Seasons) as Young Scrooge, Andy Paterson (A Child’s Christmas in Wales, The Velveteen Rabbit) as Bob Cratchit, and Fionna Roberson (A Midwinter Night’s Dream) as Belle. Gina Lamparella makes her STNJ premiere as Mrs. Cratchit. The ensemble takes on all the roles in the story.

