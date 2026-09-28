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9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL Celebration Raises $700 for Dolly Parton's Imagination Library

Gateway Playhouse in New Jersey honored the country music icon with a themed production benefiting her literacy nonprofit.

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9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL Celebration Raises $700 for Dolly Parton's Imagination Library

Gateway Playhouse of Somers Point, in the midst of producing the hit Broadway show 9 to 5: The Musical, encouraged audience members and volunteers to get 'All Dolly'ed Up' for the Sept. 25 show. The date, 9-25 or '9-2-5,' was recently dubbed 'Dolly Parton Day' in honor of the country music icon who passed away last month. Additionally, the Gateway collected donations after the performance for Parton's Imagination Library, which is dedicated to inspiring a love of reading by gifting books free of charge to children from birth to age 5.

Many guests and volunteers got into the spirit of things by donning cowboy hats, boots, fringe, rhinestones, and a wide array of Dolly Parton T-shirts. Following the show, the Gateway collected $700 for the Imagination Library.

'We were so happy to see so many of our guests get 'Dolly'ed Up' to take part in this fun night,' said Katie Calvi, board chairperson at the Gateway. 'More than that, we were delighted by their generosity for Dolly's Imagination Library.'

Special guests for the night were two puppies in-training to become Seeing Eye Dogs, part of a recent partnership between the Gateway and People and Puppies at Work for Sight (PPAWS). The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to making the arts and community engagement more accessible while raising awareness of the life-changing impact that professionally trained guide dogs have for individuals who are blind or visually impaired.

Just prior to the evening's performance, as if on cue, a spectacular double rainbow appeared directly above the Gateway Playhouse.

'It was like a wink and a nod of approval straight from Dolly herself,' Calvi said.

Based on the iconic 1980 film starring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton, 9 to 5: The Musical features music and lyrics by Parton and a book by Patricia Resnick. Filled with humor, heart and toe-tapping songs—including the Grammy Award-winning title number—the musical follows three determined office workers who join forces to stand up to their egotistical, sexist boss while discovering their own confidence, friendship and potential along the way.

TOUR DATES

  • 7 p.m. Oct. 1
  • 7 p.m. Oct. 2
  • 7 p.m. Oct. 3
  • 1 p.m. Oct. 3
  • 2 p.m. Oct. 4

Remaining performances, most of which are already sold out. Tickets are $25. Call the Karen S. Sutherland box office at 609-653-0553 or go to GatewayByTheBay.org for availability. The Gateway is located at 738 Bay Ave. in Somers Point.

About Gateway Playhouse:

Since its reopening in 2017, Gateway Playhouse, a 501-(c)3 nonprofit, has provided quality and affordable year-round entertainment to residents and visitors alike, as well as offered educational opportunities to grammar and high school students, in the hopes of creating future generations of actors, directors and audiences. Aside from an annual MainStage season, the Gateway also produces a variety of comedy and cabaret shows throughout the year. As the saying goes, 'see you at the Gateway!'

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