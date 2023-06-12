80'S REVOLUTION to Kick Off Centenary Stage Company Summerfest

80’s Revolution is a show band highlighting the hits that drove people to the dancefloor in the 80’s.

By: Jun. 12, 2023

80’s Revolution will hit the Sitnik stage at Centenary Stage Company on June 22nd at 7:30 pm. This performance will take place in The Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ. Tickets are $25.50 for all seats. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit Click Here or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900.

 

80’s Revolution is a show band highlighting the hits that drove people to the dancefloor in the 80’s. From the neon to the leg warmers, 80’s Revolution reflects the music and style of the time when Pat Benatar, Def Leppard, Journey, The Outfield, Michael Jackson, ABBA, Loverboy, Cindi Lauper, Rick James, Madonna and Van Halen ruled the airwaves. From Dance Pop to New Wave to Hair Band Rock, 80’s Revolution covers the entirety of the era.

 

The band features three lead singers: Gloria Carpenter, Chelsey Elise Caulfield, and Katie Lynn Joel with Laura Turk and Gianna Hodes who alternate the third girl spot, when necessary. The band also features, Brian Silver, one of the former founders and bass player in Route 80’s, and was also the Bass player and lead singer of The Flossie Band. The group is rounded out by alternating guitarists: Max Bolton and Nick Simone.

 

The concert event featuring 80’s Revolution will take place on Thursday, June 22nd at 7:30 PM, in Centenary Stage Company’s Sitnik Theatre at the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Avenue in Hackettstown. Tickets are $25.50 for all seats.

 

For more information, specific performance dates or ticket price details please visit Click Here or call the box office at (908) 979 – 0900. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 1PM-5PM and two hours prior to every performance. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Like and follow to receive the latest in Centenary Stage Company news and special offers.

 

The 2023 Summer Season of Performing Arts events at the Centenary Stage Company is made possible through the generous support of Summer Sponsor: Explore Warren, as well as, the NJ State Council on the Arts, the Shubert Foundation, the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, the Sandra Kupperman Foundation, the John and Margaret Post Foundation, the CSC corporate sponsors, including Platinum Season Sponsor the House of the Good Shepherd.




