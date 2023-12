2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW New Jersey Awards; YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN, MEDEA, NENAproductions Theater Project & More Lead!

There's just 2 weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Standings

Best Children's Performance



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Amanda Papa - BE MORE CHILL - Brook Arts Center Community Players 7%

Lawrence Dandridge - SPRING AWAKENING - Vanguard Theater Company 6%

Matty Price - THE MUSIC MAN - Phoenix Productions 6%

Bong Dizon - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - West Hudson Arts & Theater 5%

Amy Carr Skalecki - PIPPIN - NENAproductionss 5%

Jessica Huch - THE PROM - Bellarine Theatre Company 5%

Jensyn Modero - GODSPELL - Kean Theatre Council- Kean University 4%

Brooke Engen - THE PROM - Axelrod Performing Arts Center 4%

Tori Palin - CARRIE - StageWorks at Studio 237 3%

Lea Antolini-Lid & Jillian Pietre - SEUSSICAL - Centenary Stage Company 3%

Shannon Garahan - CINDERELLA - Plays in the Park 3%

Heather Grasso - GREASE - Broadway theatre of Pitman 3%

Phil Solomon - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Cranford Dramatic Club 3%

Diana Baer - RENT - Bergen county players 3%

Dawn Ward Lau - THE PROM - Mt. Tabor ARTs Collaborative 3%

Nicolette Smith - AMERICAN IDIOT - Summit Playhouse 3%

Donna Battaglia - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Premier Theatre Company 2%

Arianna Cacioppo - FOOTLOOSE - Harmony Dance Theater 2%

Cindy Thole - INTO THE WOODS - FDU Theater 2%

Chase Leyner - PIPPIN - Hoboken Children’s Theater Company 2%

Paula Sloan - STEEL PIER - Surflight Theatre 2%

Allison Korn - CABARET - Haddonfield Plays and Players 2%

Barbara Brady - GUYS AND DOLLS - Mystic Vision Players 2%

Ryane Bondi - ROCK OF AGES - Exit 82 Theatre 2%

Lawrence Dandridge - PASSING STRANGE - Vanguard Theater Company 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Terrell Jordan Jenkins - SPRING AWAKENING - Vanguard Theater Company 6%

Dawn Jaedicke-Frederick - BE MORE CHILL - Brook Arts Center Community Players 6%

Nick Montesano - PIPPIN - NENAproductionss 5%

Joanne Penrose - THE MUSIC MAN - Phoenix Productions 4%

Roman Koster - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - West Hudson Arts & Theater 4%

Howard Whitmore - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Cranford Dramatic Club 4%

Josie Genuardi and Danielle Kline - ANNIE WARBUCKS - Surflight Theatre 3%

Zach Mazaout - TWELFTH NIGHT - Cranford Dramatic Club 3%

Jamie Gross - TRACY JONES - Art House Productions 3%

Katie Lupfer - RENT - Bergen county players 3%

Terrell Jordan Jenkins - PASSING STRANGE - Vanguard Theater Company 3%

Karen Hart & Elise Fitzsimmons - GODSPELL - Kean Theatre Council- Kean University 3%

Amy Kurfist - THE PROM - Old Library Theatre 3%

Karen Hart & Madison Young - THE TEMPEST - Kean Theatre Council- Kean University 3%

Jessica McGovern - DISASTER! - Surflight Theatre 2%

Susanne Houstle - INTO THE WOODS - FDU Theater 2%

Sandra Nissen - GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT - Summit Playhouse 2%

Francesca Stokes/Samantha Egge - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - West Hudson Arts & Theater 2%

Fran Harrison - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Chatham Community Players no 2%

Frankie Confalone & Desiree Davenport - ROCK OF AGES - Exit 82 Theatre 2%

Maureen Mulvihill - THE TOXIC AVENGER - Players Guild of Leonia 2%

Bunny Mateosian - MASTER CLASS - Bergen county players 2%

Anthony Remer - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - /Mauer Productions/Kelsey Theater 2%

Shaun Laurencio and John Rattacasa - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Off Broad Street Player 2%

Jim Parks - CINDERELLA - Plays in the Park 2%



Best Dance Production

THE NUTCRACKER - American Repertory Ballet/State Theatre 21%

FOOTLOOSE - Harmony Dance Theater 21%

THE PROM - Axelrod Performing Arts Center 21%

STEEL PIER - Surflight Theatre 10%

STATE FAIR - Surflight Theatre 9%

FUNNY GIRL - Gateway Playhouse 7%

ON THE TOWN - Music Mountain Theatre 6%

GISELLE - AMERICAN REPERTORY BALLET - NBPAC 5%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Amanda Castro-Cinroy - YOURE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - WEST hudson Arts & Theater 6%

Nick Montesano - PIPPIN - NENAproductionss 5%

Janeece Freeman-Clark - SPRING AWAKENING - Vanguard Theater Company 5%

Christopher J. Guell and Andrew S. Golden - BE MORE CHILL - Brook Arts Center Community Players 4%

Chris Huch - THE PROM - Bellarine Theatre Company 4%

Holly Logue - GODSPELL - Kean University 4%

Todd Buonopane - THE PROM - Axelrod Performing Arts Center 3%

Howard Whitmore - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Cranford Dramatic Club 3%

James Grausam - THE MUSIC MAN - Phoenix Productions 3%

Brendan Stackhouse - FUN HOME - StageWorks at Studio 237 3%

Steven Bell - RENT - Bergen county players 3%

Michael Restaino - ROCK OF AGES - Centenary Stage Company 2%

John Menter - CINDERELLA - Plays in the Park 2%

Khy Garner - DOGFIGHT - Main Street Theatre Company 2%

Susan Speidel - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Chatham Community Players no 2%

Cathy Roy - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Mayo Performing Arts Center 2%

Nicolette Smith - AMERICAN IDIOT - Summit Playhouse 2%

Dawn Ward Lau - THE PROM - Mt. Tabor ARTs Collaborative 2%

Alan Van Antwerp - INTO THE WOODS - Chester Theater Group 2%

Janeece Freeman-Clark - PASSING STRANGE - Vanguard Theater Company 2%

Becky Randazzo - URINETOWN - CDCTheatrre 2%

James Grausam - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - Phoenix Productions 2%

Jennifer Nelson - ROCK OF AGES - Exit 82 Theatre 2%

Arianna Cacioppo & Trevor DeLello - SPRING AWAKENING - Harmony Dance Theater 2%

Kim Tucker - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Fool Moon Theatre 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Nick Montesano - MEDEA - NENAproductionss 11%

Teresa Choate - THE TEMPEST - Kean Theatre Council- Kean University 7%

Chris Hietikko - HAND TO GOD - Nutley Little Theatre 7%

Matt Masiello - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - WEST hudson Arts & Theater 5%

Peter James - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - StageWorks at Studio 237 5%

Alan Demovsky - MASTER CLASS - Bergen county players 4%

Susan Speidel - TWELFTH NIGHT - Cranford Dramatic Club 3%

Amy E. Jones - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Holmdel Theatre Company 3%

Alex Tobey - TRACY JONES - Art House Productions 3%

Katie Toledo - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Chatham Community Players no 3%

Julia Stibitch - LITTLE WOMEN - Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center 2%

Mia Preziosi - FRONT OF HOUSE - Fairleigh Dramatics 2%

Mead Winters - GOD OF CARNAGE - Nutley Little Theatre 2%

Shaun Laurencio - PUFFS - Off Broad Street Players 2%

Susan speidel - 12TH NIGHT - CDCTheatrre 2%

Allegra Mroz - A DOLL'S HOUSE - In Death's Company 2%

Emily Mann - THE PIANIST - George Street Playhouse 2%

Bethany Miranda - PS I LOVE YOU - First Avenue Playhouse 2%

Stephen Davis - MACBETH - NextStage Rep. 2%

Matt Masiello - DROP DEAD - West Hudson Arts & Theater 2%

Paul Herron - LOST IN YONKERS - Fool Moon Theatre 2%

Bernice Garfield-Szita - A BLACK AND WHITE COOKIE - Center Players, Freehold 1%

Nolan Hennely - MISS JULIE - FDU Theater 1%

Kevin Gunther - LETTERS TO SALA - Main Street Theatre Company 1%

Matt Shell - BAD JEWS - Life & Death Brigade Theatricals 1%



Best Ensemble

SPRING AWAKENING - Vanguard Theater Company 4%

THE PROM - Bellarine Theatre Company 4%

PIPPIN - NENAproductionss 4%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - West hudson Arts & Theater 4%

BE MORE CHILL - Brook Arts Center Community Players 3%

THE PROM - Axelrod Performing Arts Center 3%

ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - StageWorks at Studio 237 3%

THE MUSIC MAN - Phoenix Productions 2%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - West Hudson Arts & Theater 2%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Cranford Dramatic Club 2%

RENT - Bergen county players 2%

CINDERELLA - Plays in the Park 2%

ANIMAL FARM - Kean Theatre Council- Kean University 2%

ROCK OF AGES - Centenary Stage Company 2%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Chatham Players 2%

GODSPELL - Kean Theatre Council- Kean University 2%

PASSING STRANGE - Vanguard Theater Company 2%

GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT - Summit Playhouse 2%

ROCK OF AGES - Exit 82 Theatre 2%

THE PROM - Mt. Tabor ARTs Collaborative 2%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Surflight Theatre 2%

SPRING AWAKENING - Harmony Dance Theater 2%

ANNIE WARBUCKS - Surflight Theatre 2%

FOOTLOOSE - Harmony Dance Theater 2%

REEFER MADNESS - Bound Brook Performing Arts Center 2%



Best Hair and Wig Design

Christa Steiner - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Surflight Theatre 13%

Joelle Zazz - SPRING AWAKENING - Vanguard Theater Company 12%

Melissa Miller - RENT - Bergen county players 10%

Roxanne Cohen - THE MUSIC MAN - Phoenix Productions 9%

Robert Delgado - ROCK OF AGES - Centenary Stage Company 8%

Lindsay Monoco - KINKY BOOTS - Algonquin Arts Theatre 7%

John Rattacasa - GREASE - Broadway theatre of Pitman 7%

Terrell Jordan Jenkins - PASSING STRANGE - Vanguard Theater Company 6%

Tommy Kurzman - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - George Street Playhouse 5%

John Rattacasa - BIG FISH - Broadway theatre of Pitman 4%

Sierra SchwatkaBoger - FRONT OF HOUSE - Fairleigh Dramatics 3%

Karen Sutherland - FUNNY GIRL - Gateway Playhouse 3%

Anthony Remer - SORDID LIVES - The MTM Players/Kelsey Theatre at Mercer 2%

Liz Printz - JOY THE MUSICAL - George Street Playhouse 2%

Charles G. LaPointe - THE PIANIST - George Street Playhouse 2%

Terrell Jordan Jenkins - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Vanguard Theater Company 2%

Robert Delgado - LADY KILLERS - Centenary Stage Company 2%

Chuck LaPointe - THE PIANIST - George Street Playhouse 2%

Fre Howard - CLYDE'S - George Street Playhouse 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

David Heguy - SPRING AWAKENING - Vanguard Theater Company 8%

Sam Lazofsky - BE MORE CHILL - Brook Arts Center Community Players 8%

Nick Montesano - PIPPIN - NENAproductionss 5%

Cameron Filepas - ROCK OF AGES - Centenary Stage Company 5%

Alan Seward - RENT - Bergen county players 4%

Kyle Santopadre - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - Phoenix Productions 4%

Ryan Sautner - INTO THE WOODS- IN CONCERT - Kean Theatre Council- Kean University 4%

Sarah Woods - TRACY JONES - Art House Productions 3%

Anthony Marinaro - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Surflight Theatre 3%

Zack Bliss - ROCK OF AGES - Exit 82 Theatre 3%

Nik Marmo - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Cranford Dramatic Club 3%

Kyle Santopadre - GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT - Phoenix Productions 3%

Anastasia Beliakova - INTO THE WOODS - Hoboken Children’s Theater Company 3%

Tiffany Atkins - TIN CAT SHOES - Nutley Little Theatre 2%

Joseph Lazurus - CLUE - Fool Moon Theatre 2%

David Heguy - PASSING STRANGE - Vanguard Theater Company 2%

Joshua Langman - GODSPELL - Kean Theatre Council- Kean University 2%

Joe McKie - GUYS AND DOLLS - Mystic Vision Players 2%

Mark Reilly - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Light Opera of NJ 2%

Nik Marmo - INTO THE WOODS - Chester Theater Group 2%

Anthony Marinaro - DISASTER! - Surflight Theatre 2%

Leo Hidalgo - CINDERELLA - Plays in the Park 2%

Mark Reilly - TWELFTH NIGHT - CDCTheatrre 2%

Zach Pizza - ONLY HUMAN - Vivid Stage 2%

Zack Gage - SELLING KABUL - Premiere Stages at Kean University 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Jonathan Mehl - THE MUSIC MAN - Phoenix Productions 7%

Michelle Cursi - THE PROM - Bellarine Theatre Company 7%

Charles Santoro - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Mayo Performing Arts Center 6%

Mark Baron - GODSPELL - Kean Theatre Council- Kean University 6%

Matthew Goinz - SPRING AWAKENING - Vanguard Theater Company 6%

Jeff Brown - PIPPIN - NENAproductionss 5%

David Shirley - BE MORE CHILL - Brook Arts Center Community Players 5%

Will Rich - RENT - Bergen county players 5%

Daniel Mullins - THE PROM - Old Library Theatre 3%

Kyle Blackburn - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Cranford Dramatic Club 3%

Nicole D'Angelo - FUN HOME - StageWorks at Studio 237 3%

Jason Neri - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - Phoenix Productions 3%

Kyle Cao - AMERICAN IDIOT - Summit Playhouse 2%

Hosun Moon - PARADE - American Theater Group 2%

AJ Meeker - DOGFIGHT - Main Street Theatre Company 2%

Jack Bender - INTO THE WOODS - Chester Theater Group 2%

Beth Moore - AVENUE Q - Algonquin Arts Theatre 2%

John Brzozowski - CINDERELLA - Plays in the Park 2%

Trisha Dennis - CABARET - Haddonfield Plays and players 2%

Miguel Sutedjo - THE PROM - Mt. Tabor ARTs Collaborative 2%

Scott Pearson - PIPPIN - Hoboken Children’s Theater Company 2%

Mitch Samu - PASSING STRANGE - Vanguard Theater Company 2%

Debby Rolland - FUNNY GIRL - Gateway Playhouse 2%

Trisha Dennis - ROCK OF AGES - The Ritz Theater Company 2%

Matt DeMarco - ROCK OF AGES - Exit 82 Theatre 2%



Best Musical

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - WEST hudson Arts & Theater 6%

SPRING AWAKENING - Vanguard Theater Company 5%

THE PROM - Bellarine Theatre Company 4%

GODSPELL - Kean Theatre Council- Kean University 4%

BE MORE CHILL - Brook Arts Center Community Players 4%

PIPPIN - NENAproductionss 3%

GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT - Summit Playhouse 3%

RENT - Bergen county players 3%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Cranford Dramatic Club 3%

THE PROM - Axelrod Performing Arts Center 3%

THE MUSIC MAN - Phoenix Productions 3%

THE PROM - Mt. Tabor ARTs Collaborative 3%

CINDERELLA - Plays in the Park 2%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Mayo Performing Arts Center 2%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Chatham Players 2%

FUN HOME - StageWorks at Studio 237 2%

ROCK OF AGES - Centenary Stage Company 2%

SPRING AWAKENING - Harmony Dance Theater 2%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Surflight Theatre 2%

ROCK OF AGES - Exit 82 Theatre 2%

A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Light Opera of NJ 2%

REEFER MADNESS - Bound Brook Performing Arts Center 2%

THE PROM - Old Library Theatre 2%

THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Ferrell Studios 2%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - George Street Playhouse 2%



Best New Play Or Musical

THE PIANIST - George Street Playhouse 25%

JOY THE MUSICAL - George Street Playhouse 15%

TRACY JONES - Art House Productions 13%

FRONT OF HOUSE - Fairleigh Dramatics 11%

CERTAIN ASPECTS OF CONFLICT IN THE NEGRO FAMILY - premiere stages 8%

THE FRONTIER CASINO - The Ritz Theater Company 7%

TALES FROM THE GUTTENBERG BIBLE - George Street Playhouse 7%

CERTIFIABLY YOURS - Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center 6%

A TALE OF TWO CITIES COBBLED TOGETHER BY THE BROTHERS LOVEJOY - East Lynne Theater Company 5%

STARCHILD- THE BALLAD OF DEBBIE WALKER - Crossroads Theatre 3%



Best Performer In A Musical

Jaclyn Lenox - BE MORE CHILL - Brook Arts Center Community Players 4%

Maria Ruppert - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - West Hudson Arts & Theater 3%

Hadley Magaziner - THE PROM - Bellarine Theatre Company 3%

Timmy Thompson - SPRING AWAKENING - Vanguard Theater Company 3%

Addie Jaymes - ANNIE WARBUCKS - Surflight Theatre 2%

Michelle Elaine Lucey - THE MUSIC MAN - Phoenix Productions 2%

Austin Lee Windolph - PIPPIN - NENAproductionss 2%

Gaby Couto - THE PROM - Mt. Tabor ARTs Collaborative 2%

Rob Ryan - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - Phoenix Productions 2%

Frankie Perez - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - West Hudson Arts & Theater 2%

Tyler Sautner - GODSPELL - Kean Theatre Council- Kean University 2%

Andi Kern - FOOTLOOSE - Harmony Dance Theater 2%

Howard Whitmore - GUYS AND DOLLS - Mystic Vision Players 2%

Lily Erneta - URINETOWN - CDCTheatrre 1%

Ryan Sautner - GODSPELL - Kean Theatre Council- Kean University 1%

Tyler Cicardo - ROCK OF AGES - Exit 82 Theatre 1%

Sarah Lockwood - THE PROM - Bellarine Theatre Company 1%

Patrick Connolly-Blood - BE MORE CHILL - Brook Arts Center Community Players 1%

James Coleman - SPRING AWAKENING - Harmony Dance Theater 1%

Benji Santiago - SPRING AWAKENING - Vanguard Theater Company 1%

Lindsay Spitzer - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Ferrell Studios 1%

Joey Mangam - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Fool Moon Theatre 1%

Damon Quattrocchi - RENT - Bergen county players 1%

Meg Murray - FUN HOME - StageWorks at Studio 237 1%

Sienna Mello - INTO THE WOODS - Hoboken Children’s Theater Company 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Ray Dademo - MEDEA - NENAproductionss 8%

Brooke Harrsch - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Chatham Community Players no 6%

Aidan Sales - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - StageWorks at Studio 237 5%

Jessica Jones - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - West Hudson Arts & Theater 4%

Christiane Lange as Jo - LITTLE WOMEN - Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center 3%

Bong Dizon - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - West Hudson Arts & Theater 3%

Melody Stubbs - THE TEMPEST - Kean Theatre Council- Kean University 3%

William Leiby - LOST IN YONKERS - Fool Moon Theatre 3%

Katie Bauer - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Holmdel Theater Company 2%

Joanne Guarnaccia - MASTER CLASS - Bergen county players 2%

Yves Turgeon - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Chatham Community Players no 2%

Brandon Luckenbaugh - ANIMAL FARM - Kean Theatre Council- Kean University 2%

Bill Barry - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - StageWorks at Studio 237 2%

Joshua Crockett - ONLY HUMAN - Vivid Stage 2%

Tori Knapp - FRONT OF HOUSE - Fairleigh Dramatics 2%

Carl Wallnau - LADY KILLERS - Centenary Stage Company 2%

Nikolas Elrifi - HAND TO GOD - Nutley Little Theatre 2%

Raul Ortega III - ANIMAL FARM - Kean Theatre Council- Kean University 2%

Bailey Davin - MISS JULIE - FDU Theater 2%

Helen Coxe - TRACY JONES - Art House Productions 2%

Joshua Switala - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Bergen county players 2%

Zaven Ovian - SELLING KABUL - Premiere Stages at Kean University 1%

Tyler Davis - BAD JEWS - Life & Death Brigade Theatricals 1%

Steve Guttenberg - TALES FROM THE GUTTENBERG BIBLE - George Street Playhouse 1%

Nicholas Efstatos - CLUE - Fool Moon Theatre 1%



Best Play

MEDEA - NENAproductionss 7%

ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - StageWorks at Studio 237 6%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM - West Hudson Arts & Theater 6%

ANIMAL FARM - Kean Theatre Council- Kean University 5%

HAND TO GOD - Nutley Little Theatre 5%

A DOLL'S HOUSE - In Death's Company 5%

POPCORN FALLS - Surflight Theatre 4%

THE TEMPEST - Kean Theatre Council- Kean University 4%

LITTLE WOMEN - Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center 4%

TRACY JONES - Art House Productions 4%

CLUE - Fool Moon Theatre 3%

A BLACK AND WHITE COOKIE - Center Players, Freehold 3%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Bergen county players 3%

PUFFS - Off Broad Street Players 3%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Holmdel Theater Company 3%

FRONT OF HOUSE - Fairleigh Dramatics 3%

WINE IN THE WILDERNESS - two river theater 3%

MASTER CLASS - Bergen county players 2%

THE CRUCIBLE - Stone Church Players 2%

LADY KILLERS - Centenary Stage Company 2%

THE PIANIST - George Street Playhouse 2%

BAD JEWS - Life & Death Brigade Theatricals 2%

GOD OF CARNAGE - Nutley Little Theatre 1%

LOST IN YONKERS - Fool Moon Theatre 1%

MACBETH - The Ritz Theater Company 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Eric Marchetta - SPRING AWAKENING - Vanguard Theater Company 7%

Howard Whitmore - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Cranford Dramatic Club 5%

Charles Lid - ROCK OF AGES - Centenary Stage Company 4%

Jody Laufer & Gerard Bourcier - RENT - Bergen county players 4%

Jacob Brown - TRACY JONES - Art House Productions 4%

Chris Strangfeld - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Surflight Theatre 4%

Andrew Robinson - THE MUSIC MAN - Phoenix Productions 4%

Mike D'Arcy - CINDERELLA - Plays in the Park 3%

John Ehrenberg - CRIMES OF THE HEART - FDU Theater 3%

Kyle Santopadre - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - Phoenix Productions 3%

Janeece Freeman-Clark - PASSING STRANGE - Vanguard Theater Company 3%

David Barber - THE TEMPEST - Kean Theatre Council- Kean University 3%

David Barber - ANIMAL FARM - Kean Theatre Council- Kean University 3%

Roy Pancirov - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Chatham Players 2%

David Barber - GODSPELL - Kean Theatre Council- Kean University 2%

Maiko Chii - INTO THE WOODS - FDU Theater 2%

Ashley Cusack - GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT - Phoenix Productions 2%

Chuck Lid - ROCK OF AGES - Centenary Stage Company 2%

Chris Miller - CABARET - Haddonfield Plays and Players 2%

Joseph Lazurus - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Fool Moon Theatre 2%

Edward Pierce - HAND TO GOD - Nutley Little Theatre 2%

The Garbologists - ALEX DANNECKER - Cape May stage 2%

David Arsenault - PARADE - American Theater Group 2%

Gerard Bourcier - MASTER CLASS - Bergen county players 2%

Chris Strangfeld - DISASTER - Surflight Theatre 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tyler Sautner - ANIMAL FARM - Kean Theatre Council- Kean University 9%

David Shirley - BE MORE CHILL - Brook Arts Center Community Players 7%

Arnold Teixeira - PIPPIN - NENAproductionss 6%

Jason Williams - SPRING AWAKENING - Vanguard Theater Company 6%

Tim Larsen - MASTER CLASS - Bergen county players 5%

Amelia Way - TRACY JONES - Art House Productions 4%

Jaime Valente - HAND TO GOD - Nutley Little Theatre 4%

Dylan Franz - THE PROM - Mt. Tabor ARTs Collaborative 4%

John Frangione - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Mayo Performing Arts Center 4%

Chris Strangfeld - DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Surflight Theatre 3%

James Grausam - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - Phoenix Productions 3%

Mark Zuckerman - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Phoenix Productions 3%

Joe DeVico - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Chatham Players 3%

Duane Cosby - GUYS AND DOLLS - Mystic Vision Players 3%

Megan Ferentinos - INTO THE WOODS - Chester Theater Group 2%

Nate Brown - PARADE - American Theater Group 2%

David Ciolorito - STEEL PIER - Surflight Theatre 2%

Mark Zuckerman - THE MUSIC MAN - Phoenix Productions 2%

Joseph Fils-Aime - PASSING STRANGE - Vanguard Theater Company 2%

Moise LaPorte - SPRING AWAKENING - Vanguard Theater Company 2%

Steven Beckel - TWELFTH NIGHT - The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey 2%

Jan Topoleski and joe Ficarra - KINKY BOOTS - Algonquin Arts Theatre 2%

Nia Abdullah - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Ferrell Studios 2%

Mark Zuckerman - GUYS AND DOLLS - Phoenix Productions 2%

Allison Russell - THE TRIAL OF EBENEZER SCROOGE - The MTM Players/Kelsey Theatre at Mercer 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Jameson Green - PIPPIN - NENAproductionss 4%

DJ Brown - PIPPIN - NENAproductionss 4%

Abigail Armstead - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Cranford Dramatic Club 3%

Chokwe - SPRING AWAKENING - Vanguard Theater Company 3%

EJ Gorman - AMERICAN IDIOT - Summit Playhouse 2%

Carleigh Boyle - FUN HOME - StageWorks at Studio 237 2%

Connor Introna - BE MORE CHILL - Brook Arts Center Community Players 2%

Marisa Helene Mast - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - Phoenix Productions 2%

Ryan Sautner - CINDERELLA - Plays in the Park 2%

Melissa Miller - RENT - Bergen county players 2%

Jon Voinski - THE PROM - Bellarine Theatre Company 2%

Samantha Soybel (Mary Phagan) - PARADE - American Theater Group 2%

Nicole Boscarino - REEFER MADNESS - Bound Brook Performing Arts Center 2%

RJ Clemens - GUYS AND DOLLS - Somerset Valley Players 2%

Brandi Chavonne Massey - PASSING STRANGE - Vanguard Theater Company 2%

Leo Caravano - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Chatham Community Players no 2%

Marcella Abouyan - THE PROM - Bellarine Theatre Company 2%

Amy Carr Skalecki - PIPPIN - NENAproductionss 2%

Susan Speidel - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Light opera of nj 2%

Kate Read - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Fool Moon Theatre 1%

Sara Targett - THE PROM - Bellarine Theatre Company 1%

Kevin Albanese - DOGFIGHT - Main Street Theatre Company 1%

Maya Lau - THE PROM - Mt Tabor ARTs Collaborative 1%

Andre Williams - ROCK OF AGES - Centenary Stage Company 1%

Jayden Declet - AMERICAN IDIOT - Summit Playhouse 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Sal Marino - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - StageWorks at Studio 237 8%

Anthony Preuster - MEDEA - NENAproductionss 6%

Stephen Mennella - HAND TO GOD - Nutley Little Theatre 5%

Ciara Chanel - TRACY JONES - Art House Productions 4%

Zack Pascarello - CRIMES OF THE HEART - FDU Theater 4%

Aidan Colon - THE TEMPEST - Kean Theatre Council- Kean University 4%

Gabriela Postigo - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Holmdel Theatre Company 4%

Katie Toledo - HAND TO GOD - Nutley Little Theatre 3%

Sanya Bhatia - LITTLE WOMEN - Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center 3%

Mandy Feiler - CINDERELLA - Plays in the Park 3%

Grace Callahan - MASTER CLASS - Bergen county players 3%

Nick Bettens - LADY KILLERS - Centenary Stage Company 2%

Daivid Cruz - ANIMAL FARM - Kean Theatre Council- Kean University 2%

Kayla Yepez - OFF THE MAP - Centenary Stage Company 2%

Xavier Reyes - CLYDE'S - George Street Playhouse 2%

Emily Agresta - FRONT OF HOUSE - Fairleigh Dramatics 2%

Gary Poetsch - CLUE - Fool Moon Theatre 2%

Eitan Hiller - ANIMAL FARM - Kean Theatre Council- Kean University 2%

David Israeli - HAND TO GOD - Nutley Little Theatre 2%

Austin Pendleton - THE PIANIST - George Street Playhouse 2%

Tina Benko - THE PIANIST - George Street Playhouse 2%

Jason Reynolds - PUFFS - Off Broad Street Players 2%

Derek Egidio - A DOLL'S HOUSE - In Death's Company 2%

Juan Tobon - ANIMAL FARM - Kean Theatre Council- Kean University 2%

Christopher Torres - ANIMAL FARM - Kean Theatre Council- Kean University 2%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Premier Theatre Company 20%

WIZARD OF OZ - Surflight Theatre 15%

CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - Bellarine Theatre Company 13%

CINDERELLA - Surflight Theatre 13%

POST, LIKE, SHARE - FDU Theater 9%

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Hoboken Children’s Theater Company 9%

A WINNIE-THE-POOH CHRISTMAS TAIL - Maurer Productions Onstage 6%

PURE IMAGINATION - Kelsey Theater at Mercer 6%

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Gateway Playhouse 5%

MURRAY THE ELF, AND THE CASE OF THE MISSING MISTLETOE - Pegasus Theatre Company 3%