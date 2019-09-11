1964 The Tribute Marks Beatles 55th Anniversary Of American Tour

Tickets are now on sale for "1964" The Tribute on Friday, September 20th at 8:00 p.m. This tribute to the early Beatles captures the electricity and excitement that generated the worldwide popularity of the young pop band. With an eye to authenticity and detail, "1964" The Tribute is acclaimed as one of the greatest Beatles tributes by no less than Rolling Stone. Ticket prices range from $35-$48 and may be purchased by going online at SOPACnow.org/1964.



"Beatlemania" overtook America in 1964. With the first visit to the U.S. by the Beatles, the British Rock-and-Roll quartet that had just scored its first No. 1 U.S. hit six days before with "I Want to Hold Your Hand," the "Fab Four" were greeted by 3,000 screaming fans who caused a near riot when the boys stepped off their plane and onto American soil.

Two days later, Paul McCartney, age 21, Ringo Starr, 23, John Lennon, 23, and George Harrison, 20, made their first appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, a popular television variety show. Although it was difficult to hear the performance over the screams of teenage girls in the studio audience, an estimated 73 million U.S. television viewers, or about 40 percent of the population, tuned in to watch.

The group made their first stateside public concert appearance on February 11 at the Coliseum in Washington, D.C., and 20,000 fans attended. The next day, they gave two back-to-back performances at New York's Carnegie Hall, and police were forced to close off the streets around the venerable music hall because of fan hysteria.

The indelible mark the Beatles made in pop culture has yet to be repeated, and generations of fans love the songs that have become classics in their own right. "She Loves You," "And I Love Her," "I Want to Hold Your Hand" and many more are instantly familiar.



Over twenty years of researching and performing have made band members of "1964" The Tribute masters of their craft. They are hailed by critics and fans alike as THE most authentic and endearing Beatles tribute....which has earned them the distinction from Rolling Stone magazine as the "Best Beatles Tribute on Earth."

The Tribute's always crowd thrilling rendition of "Twist and Shout" will have you dancing on your feet - it's not to be missed!

"1964" The Tribute is not endorsed by or affiliated with Apple Corps. Ltd.





