Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
1776 to be Presented at Reopened Wayne Community Center in November
The musical will be presented November 13-15, 2026, at the Wayne Community Center.
The Wayne Community Center is once again opening its doors to local audiences following a lengthy closure, and the Theater League of Clifton will help mark its return with a production of 1776, one of the first major theatrical productions scheduled at the facility since its reopening.
Directed by Maren Sugarman, the musical will be presented November 13-15, 2026, at the Wayne Community Center, 1 Pike Drive in Wayne. The production comes during a particularly fitting year, as the United States celebrates the 250th anniversary of its independence.
The center had been closed since July 29, when a basement electrical fire caused significant damage and filled portions of the building with smoke. Although everyone was safely evacuated, the damage required an extended shutdown while repairs were completed. The reopening offers the Theater League of Clifton an opportunity to welcome audiences back to the venue with a musical that explores a defining chapter in American history.
Featuring music and lyrics by Sherman Edwards and a book by Peter Stone, 1776 debuted on Broadway in 1969 and received three Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Tickets are $30, or $25 for seniors and students. Group rates are available for groups of 10 or larger.
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
Ben Vereen's 80th Birthday Concert
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (11/21-11/21)
|
Clifford the Big Red Dog: The Musical
Wilkins Theatre (12/12-12/12)
|
Holiday POPS! at Patriots Theater
Patriots Theater at the War Memorial (12/20-12/20)
|
Carrie
Plainfield Performing Arts CEnter (11/12-11/15)
|
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl in Concert
Count Basie Center for the Arts (2/26-2/26)
|
Dvořák's "New World" Symphony
Mayo Performing Arts Center (4/29-4/29)
|
Mahler's Fifth Symphony
Mayo Performing Arts Center (3/21-3/21)
|
Sondheim’s Afterlives Symposium
Wallace Theater, Lewis Arts Complex (11/05-11/05)
|
Forever Motown Christmas
State Theatre New Jersey (12/06-12/06)
|
Holiday Inn
Surflight Theatre (11/28-12/20)