1776 to be Presented at Reopened Wayne Community Center in November

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The Wayne Community Center is once again opening its doors to local audiences following a lengthy closure, and the Theater League of Clifton will help mark its return with a production of 1776, one of the first major theatrical productions scheduled at the facility since its reopening.

Directed by Maren Sugarman, the musical will be presented November 13-15, 2026, at the Wayne Community Center, 1 Pike Drive in Wayne. The production comes during a particularly fitting year, as the United States celebrates the 250th anniversary of its independence.

The center had been closed since July 29, when a basement electrical fire caused significant damage and filled portions of the building with smoke. Although everyone was safely evacuated, the damage required an extended shutdown while repairs were completed. The reopening offers the Theater League of Clifton an opportunity to welcome audiences back to the venue with a musical that explores a defining chapter in American history.

Featuring music and lyrics by Sherman Edwards and a book by Peter Stone, 1776 debuted on Broadway in 1969 and received three Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Tickets are $30, or $25 for seniors and students. Group rates are available for groups of 10 or larger.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 1 Days 07 Hrs 14 Min 34 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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