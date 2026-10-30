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1776 to be Presented at Reopened Wayne Community Center in November

The musical will be presented November 13-15, 2026, at the Wayne Community Center.

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1776 to be Presented at Reopened Wayne Community Center in November

The Wayne Community Center is once again opening its doors to local audiences following a lengthy closure, and the Theater League of Clifton will help mark its return with a production of 1776, one of the first major theatrical productions scheduled at the facility since its reopening.

Directed by Maren Sugarman, the musical will be presented November 13-15, 2026, at the Wayne Community Center, 1 Pike Drive in Wayne. The production comes during a particularly fitting year, as the United States celebrates the 250th anniversary of its independence.

The center had been closed since July 29, when a basement electrical fire caused significant damage and filled portions of the building with smoke. Although everyone was safely evacuated, the damage required an extended shutdown while repairs were completed. The reopening offers the Theater League of Clifton an opportunity to welcome audiences back to the venue with a musical that explores a defining chapter in American history.

Featuring music and lyrics by Sherman Edwards and a book by Peter Stone, 1776 debuted on Broadway in 1969 and received three Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Tickets are $30, or $25 for seniors and students. Group rates are available for groups of 10 or larger. 

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1776
11/13 - 11/15/2026
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1776 Will Come to Wayne Community Center This November
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