12th Annual TD JAMES MOODY JAZZ FESTIVAL Announced At NJPAC

The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) has announced the line-up of the highly anticipated 12th annual TD James Moody Jazz Festival, running from November 3-19, 2023.

This year's program showcases both legendary and emerging artists exploring jazz through the lens of Afrofuturism, Latin music, dance, soul, and more. Presented by way of unique genre-crossing collaborative concerts, this year's program reflects on the amalgamation of jazz both in its musical form as well as in its force for and response to social change. Complete Festival details can be found at NJPAC.org/jazz.



"Jazz is a music that's in constant evolution, continually integrating with other musical forms — Latin music, blues, musical theater — and incorporating them into new sounds," says John Schreiber, NJPAC's President and CEO. "This year's TD James Moody Jazz Festival celebrates all the different ways that jazz has reinvented itself, and reimagined songs and styles from many different genres.”



This year's Festival presents vocal powerhouses starting with Dee Dee Bridgewater joined by New Jersey-based pianist Bill Charlap (Nov 3), followed by Lisa Fischer in a special performance with Gullah band Ranky Tanky (Nov 9), the multifaceted Cuban legend Omara Portuondo (Nov 10) on her Farewell Tour, 10-time GRAMMY Award-winning a cappella group Take 6 in a unique pairing with tap dancer Hillary-Marie (Nov 11), Gladys Knight and New Orleans pianist/vocalist Davell Crawford (Nov 12), and the spirit of Newark's own Sarah Vaughan at the 12th annual SASSY Awards (Nov 19). Other highlights include: NEA Jazz Master and South African cultural icon Abdullah Ibrahim making his NJPAC debut in an intimate performance with his Trio (Nov 12); and explorations of jazz's impact on Musical Theater and Film with the production of Sound of (Black) Music reimagining of Rogers & Hammerstein's classic (Nov 16) as well as tribute concerts to prolific film composer Dave Grusin (Nov 17) and to Disney and its iconic tunes from the past 100 years (Nov 17).



"Probably my favorite quote about performing is from Cannonball Adderley: 'I give the audience 50% of what they want to hear, and 50% of what I think they need to hear,' " says NJPAC Jazz Advisor Christian McBride, who helped curate the Festival schedule. "As an artist, I think that's a smart balance -- and it's part of how we approach the TD James Moody Festival lineup. Whatever your favorite kind of music is, you'll hear it at some point in this festival — but you'll also hear variations on it, new approaches, maybe a take you hadn't considered before. We're always going to play the music you love, but we're going to offer you a little something more, a new sound, a new artist to get excited about."



For the 12th consecutive year, the Festival is sponsored by TD Bank, which has supported the event since its inauguration, ensuring that the event annually includes free community performances and educational events, as well as mainstage concerts showcasing jazz superstars. “We believe in the power of the arts to connect us all, and TD Bank is proud to continue to sponsor a Festival that offers everyone in New Jersey an opportunity to experience joy, community and inspiration,” said Martin Melilli, Market President at TD Bank. “We know that music brings people together, and jazz, in particular, has a way of dissolving boundaries.”



Festival events are held in various locations throughout Newark, New Jersey, including NJPAC (1 Center Street), Newark Museum of Art (49 Washington Street), Clement's Place (15 Washington Street), Congregation Ahavas Sholom (145 Broadway), Bethany Baptist Church (275 West Market Street), and NICO (1 Center Street at NJPAC).



Tickets are on sale. To purchase, visit NJPAC.org or 1.888.GO.NJPAC 1.888.466.5722

PROGRAM + TICKETING INFORMATION (subject to change):



Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap

Fri 11.03 @ 7:30 p.m.

Victoria Theater

Tickets: $49.50-$129.50.

Dee Dee Bridgewater – vocals

Bill Charlap – piano

“There are certain gigs that remind you why you fell in love with jazz in the first place. Vocalist Dee Dee Bridgewater and pianomeister Bill Charlap did just that.” – Jazz Weekly



Two of today's biggest voices join forces for one-night only on the NJPAC stage. Legendary jazz singer Dee Dee Bridgewater pairs up with brilliant pianist Bill Charlap (West Orange, New Jersey) in an evening of jazz standards and American classics from the duo's vast repertoire. The New Yorker says: “What binds them together is a love of well-crafted songs and a fierce commitment to authentic performance.” This joyful, spontaneous cabaret breathes new life into familiar favorites by Duke Ellington, Cole Porter, Stephen Sondheim and beyond. This is the latest in Bridgewater's Duo series at NJPAC; last year's TD James Moody Festival presented her in a unique collaboration with tap virtuoso Savion Glover.



WBGO Kid's Concert Series / Elio Villafranca Quartet presents

Sat 11.04 @ 3:00 p.m. “Standing by The Crossroads”

Victoria Theater

FREE. Advance reservation required. Adults must be accompanied by at least one child. Location:



Victoria Theater.

Elio Villafranca – piano

Vincent Herring – saxophone

Freddie Hendrix – trumpet

Hamish Smith – bass

Domo Branch – drums

Mauricio Herrera – percussion



“Villafranca is a Cuban pianist of high technical prowess and rhythmic clarity.”

- The New York Times



As part of WBGO Kids Jazz Concert Series, NJPAC welcomes Cuban jazz pianist and composer Elio Villafranca. Performing works off of his latest album Standing at the Crossroads, he speaks about his own life experiences as an artist, growing up in the small town of San Luis, Pinar del Rio, surrounded by Congolese drums, educated in Russian classical music, while falling in love with jazz. Villafranca is a spellbinding pianist who has recorded and performed with master artists such as Pat Martino, Terell Stafford, Billy Hart, Paquito D'Rivera, Eric Alexander, Lewis Nash, David Murray, and Wynton Marsalis. He brings an original musical perspective and is at the forefront of an exciting new generation of musicians. Downbeat states, “Villafranca has emerged as a commanding presence on the jazz scene, not just in the U.S. but throughout the world.”



The WBGO Kids Jazz Concert Series brings world-renowned jazz musicians to concert halls and venues throughout New York and New Jersey. These concerts give young listeners the chance to discover the enjoyment of jazz, improvisation, and musical collaboration. With a relaxed, kid-friendly atmosphere, it's the perfect way to introduce your child (or your whole family) to the art of jazz.





Grupo Niche & Héctor Acosta "El Torito" Tropicaliente

Prudential Hall

Sat 11.04 @ 8:00 p.m.

Tickets: $61.50 - $151.50



Dance the night away with the hot tropical sounds of Grupo Niche and El Torito. Colombian salsa band Grupo Niche has been singing, dancing, and playing around the world for the past four decades, and their live performances are exciting as ever. With their famous anthem “Cali Pachanguero,” the two-time GRAMMY winners know how to get audiences on their feet! Dominican star Héctor Acosta, better known as “El Torito,” was the lead singer for Los Toros Band before embarking on an ambitious solo career. His merengue and bachata songs climbed the charts, landing him a Latin GRAMMY nomination for Best Contemporary Tropical Album.



Words to Witness

Sun 11.05 @ 2:00 p.m.

Congregation Ahavas Sholom.

FREE



Join us as we examine the abstract art exhibit Witness to Captivity by visual artist and photographer Kay Reese through the mediums of spoken word and music. Part of Jazz at Ahavas Sholom.



Ranky Tanky with very special guest Ms. Lisa Fischer

Thu 11.09 @ 7:30 p.m.

Victoria Theater

Tickets: $59-$69.



Charlton Singleton – trumpet & vocals

Clay Ross – guitar & vocals

Kevin Hamilton – bass

Quentin Baxter – drums & percussion

Quiana Parler – vocals

Lisa Fischer – vocals



Get in a Gullah groove with GRAMMY winning South Carolina band Ranky Tanky. Born of the Gullah culture of the Carolina Coast and Sea Islands, their music is a thrilling collision of traditional spirituals, call and response, folk songs, and playground chants, infused with hot American jazz. Featuring Quentin Baxter (Drums and Percussion), Kevin Hamilton (Bass), Clay Ross (Guitar and Vocals), Charlton Singleton (Trumpet and Vocals) and the phenomenal vocals of lead singer Quiana Parler.



Very special guest Ms. Lisa Fischer was a background singer for four decades with icons like Luther Vandross, The Rolling Stones, Chaka Khan, Tina Turner, Sting, Nine Inch Nails and many more. The 2013 Oscar-winning film Twenty Feet from Stardom altered the course of her musical journey, bringing Lisa's exquisite vocal talents into the spotlight where they belong.



Omara Portuondo

Fri 11.10 @ 7:30 p.m.

Victoria Theater

Tickets: $59-$69.



Omara Portuondo – vocals

José Portillo - musical director / piano

Lino Daniel Piquero - bass

Degnis Bofill - percussion

Ramses Rodriguez - drums



NJPAC is honored to present the last living member of the iconic Buena Vista Social Club to its stage for the final time. As part of her international Farewell Tour, Omara Portuondo will share her retrospective of her life in music. Known as the grand dame of classic Cuban song, Omara Portuondo is a true legend. Even in her 90s, she remains a beloved chanteuse and celebrated entertainer, winning the Latin Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and countless honors. Throughout her storied career, she's performed jazz, Nueva Trova, son Cubano, danzón and boleros, transcending musical and geographical borders while honoring the soul of her beloved Cuba. In her final performances before retirement, don't miss this opportunity to see “The Diva of Buena Vista” live on stage.



Take 6 with Hillary-Marie

Sat 11.11 @ 7:30 p.m.

Victoria Theater.

Tickets: $69



Take 6 – vocals

Hillary-Marie – tap dancer

Mark Martin – beatboxer

Marking their debut collaboration, a cappella group Take 6 pushes acoustic music over the edge with tap dancer Hillary-Marie and beatboxer Mark Martin. Together, they explore the limitless acoustic nature of the human body.



Experience the vocal genius of the 10-time GRAMMY Award-winning a cappella group Take 6, the “baddest vocal cats on the planet” (Quincy Jones). Members Claude McKnight, Mark Kibble, Joel Kibble, Dave Thomas, Alvin Chea and Khristian Dentley share their unique take on jazz, pop, soul, gospel, R&B, doo wop and blues.



Special guest Hillary-Marie (New Jersey resident) is an award-winning tap dance artist. Her exhilarating performances bring down the house with a combination of live music, tap dance and body percussion—with a few surprises along the way. Her most recent creation, In The Pocket, premiered at NJPAC in 2022. Hillary-Marie was a Jersey (New) Moves Fellow at NJPAC (2019-2022).



Abdullah Ibrahim Trio

Sun 11.12 @ 3:00 p.m.

Victoria Theater

Tickets: $59-$69.



Abdullah Ibrahim – piano

Cleave Guyton – flute, piccolo, saxophone

Noah Jackson – bass, cello



“When it comes to stately beauty, it's damn near impossible to surpass an Abdullah Ibrahim solo piano set.” - Jazz Times



NJPAC is honored to welcome NEA Jazz Master Abdullah Ibrahim, a world-respected master musician and South Africa's most distinguished pianist. Dollar Brand, as he was known, was exposed to a melting pot of influences during his Cape Town childhood: African traditional music, Christian hymns, gospel tunes, spirituals, American jazz, township jive and classical music. Exiled during apartheid, he built a music career around the globe, returning home only after Nelson Mandela's release. Abdullah's thoughtful style of solo piano is on display in his most recent album, Solotude. “The 87-year-old NEA Jazz Master and South African cultural icon has continually returned to this format over the decades, exploring and deepening a lifelong romance with rumination while epitomizing grace and wisdom (Jazz Times).”



Gladys Knight with Davell Crawford

Sun 11.12 @ 7:00 p.m.

Prudential Hall

Tickets: $49.50-$129.50.



Gladys Knight – vocals

Davell Crawford – vocals and piano



Two great artists come together for a night of soul – the soulful sounds of R&B juxtaposed with the deep, gritty Southern Soul of New Orleans music. Opening the show is singer and pianist Davell Crawford, the “Piano Prince of New Orleans.” The former church organist slides easily across modern and classic jazz, R&B, funk, blues, gospel, soul, pop and American folk. His soul-stirring performances are steeped in emotion and brimming with Louisiana flair.

“Midnight Train to Georgia.” “I Heard it Through the Grapevine.” “If I Were Your Woman.” With hit after hit, Gladys Knight is a national treasure, and she's still singing strong.

At this concert, the multi-GRAMMY winner will share songs and stories from her incredible 50+ year career. Very few singers have matched the unassailable artistry of the Empress of Soul, from her early days with the Pips to her solo success.

Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues

Wed 11.15 @ 7:00 p.m.

Newark Museum of Art.

Tickets: FREE.



The Newark Museum hosts a special screening of Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues. It's an intimate and revealing look at the world-changing musician, presented through a lens of archival footage and never-before-heard home recordings and personal conversations. This definitive documentary, directed by Sacha Jenkins, honors Armstrong's legacy as a founding father of jazz, one of the first internationally known and beloved stars and a cultural ambassador of the United States. With a life that spanned the shift from the Civil War to the Civil Rights movement, Armstrong became a lightning rod figure in a turbulent era. Co-presented by Louis Armstrong Educational Foundation, Inc



Jazz Jams

Thu 11.16 @ 7:30 p.m.

Clement's Place.

Tickets: FREE.



Jazz Jam Sessions is a free monthly event co-produced by Wayne Winborne, Executive Director, IJS, and Eyesha Marable, AVP, Community Engagement, NJPAC. Featuring top-flight NJ musicians directed by pianist and bandleader, James Austin, Jr., this 10–month series, from September 2022 through June 2023, is co-presented by NJPAC's Jazz Advisory Committee and Rutgers University–Newark's Institute of Jazz Studies (IJS). Jazz musicians and singers of all levels are welcomed to jam and improvise with the professional band throughout the night.



The Sound of (Black) Music

Thu 11.16 @ 7:30 p.m.

Victoria Theater.

Tickets: $59-$69



The Shakes – band

Vuyo Sotashe – vocals

Brianna Thomas – vocals

Charenee Wade - vocals

Alexis Lombre – vocals

Zhanna Roeed – vocals



Recognized as among the “Best of Theater, 2021” by The New York Times, The Sound of (Black) Music is a vibrant one-act concert reimagining of the classic Rogers and Hammerstein musical through a utopian, afrofuturistic lens full of love. Cherished songs such as “Do-Re-Mi,” “Edelweiss,” and “Climb Ev'ry Mountain'' are recast through a Black roots music kaleidoscope of jazz, gospel, blues, soul, funk and Afro-beat.



The Sound of (Black) Music is co-directed by Shariffa Ali and Kamilah Long, with arrangements by Mathis Picard and music direction by Vuyo Sotashe. The concert channels the singular musical gifts of some of today's most talented Black musicians into an overflowing celebration of Black Roots music. Vocalists Vuyo Sotashe, Brianna Thomas, Charenee Wade, Alexis Lombre and Zhanna Reed are supported by an electrifying band to bring to life the most joyous and loving presentation.



NJMEA / All State Jazz Band and Choir with special guest

Stefon Harris

Fri 11.17 @ 7:00 p.m.

Chase Room

Tickets: $30



NJMEA Jazz Band

NJMEA Jazz Choir

Stefon Harris – vibraphone



Catch the next generation of great jazz artists from New Jersey. This annual concert event, co-presented by NJPAC's Arts Education Department and the New Jersey Music Educators Association, brings together some of the very best young musicians and vocalists from across the state for a dynamic group performance. The NJMEA All-State Jazz Band and NJMEA All-State Jazz Choir will be joined by special guest vibraphonist Stefon Harris.



Mark Gross & The Moody Project featuring Cyrus Chestnut and Lewis Nash

Fri. 11.17 @ 7:30 p.m. + 9:00 p.m.

Clement's Place

FREE.

Cyrus Chestnut – piano

Lewis Nash – drums

A special free tribute concert to James Moody.



When You Wish Upon a Star – A Jazz Tribute to 100 Years of Disney

Fri 11.17 @ 7:30 p.m.

Victoria Theater

Tickets: $59



Sean Mason – piano/bandleader

National Jazz Museum Band

Patti Austin – vocals

Kim Nalley – vocals

Sasha Dobson – vocals

Ahmad T. Johnson – drums

Corentin Le Hir – bass

Alicyn Yaffee – guitar

Anthony Hervey – trumpet



Celebrate 100 years of Disney through the lens of jazz. From Snow White to Lady and the Tramp, Mary Poppins to Toy Story, popular songs from these famous films have been interpreted and recorded by jazz greats such as Louis Armstrong, Miles Davis, Dave Brubeck, Dianne Reeves and many more. “Someday My Prince Will Come,” “He's a Tramp,” “Everybody Wants to be a Cat” and “The Bare Necessities” are just a few of the iconic tunes from Disney movies to be performed live on the NJPAC stage.



Led by pianist Sean Mason, a five-piece ensemble—the house band of the Smithsonian-affiliated National Jazz Museum in Harlem (Artistic Directors: Jon Batiste and Christian McBride)— and two wonderful singers will bring these famous songs to life.



This production is not affiliated with, sponsored, or authorized by The Walt Disney Company.



Dave Grusin: A Life in Music featuring Dave Grusin, Lee Ritenour, Will Downing, Randy Brecker, Patti Austin, Jane Monheit, and the New York Voices

Fri 11.17 @ 8:00 p.m.

NJPAC's Prudential Hall

$49-$79



Dave Grusin – composer/piano

Lee Ritenour – guitar

Patti Austin – vocals

Will Downing – vocals

New York Voices – vocals

Jane Monheit – vocals

Randy Brecker – trumpet

Ernie Watts – tenor saxophone

Dave Wecki – drums

Tom Kennedy – bass



“Dave Grusin's 40-year career in the music business has led him down many paths, and all have been successful for this gifted musician, composer, arranger, recording executive, and cowboy.” - Jazz Times



The prolific composer Dave Grusin has over 3,000 credits as composer, producer, arranger, conductor, and performer. He has one Academy Award with eight nominations, 10 Grammy Awards with 30 nominations, and four Golden Globe nominations. Audiences will recognize his scores from films such as The Goonies, The Graduate, The Firm, and The Fabulous Baker Boys. Grusin helped build the careers of many artists as the founder of the first all-digital jazz record label, GRP Records. Some of those artists will perform Grusin's compositions on the NJPAC stage including legendary guitarist Lee Ritenour, R&B singer Will Downing, internationally acclaimed vocal ensemble New York Voices, acclaimed vocalists Patti Austin and Jane Monheit, Grammy Award-winning trumpeter Randy Brecker, prolific saxophonist Ernie Watts, Modern Drummer Hall-of-Famer Dave Wecki, top acoustic and electric bass player Tom Kennedy, and more.



Bethany Baptist Church: Cyrus Chestnut

Sat 11.18 @ 6:00 p.m.

Cyrus Chestnut – piano

Bethany Baptist Church.

FREE.

TBA – band

For 150 years, The Bethany Baptist Church of Newark has been one of the leading African American houses of worship. The Church features monthly jazz in its Saturday evening Vesper services.

In November, Bethany Baptist welcomes jazz pianist Cyrus Chestnut. Raised in the church, he balances lithe technical skill with a robust, soulful style that speaks to his deep gospel roots and love of swinging hard bop. As a sideman, he backed legendary vocalists Jon Hendricks and Betty Carter, as well as instrumentalists including Donald Harrison and Wynton Marsalis. He leads the Cyrus Chestnut Trio on 2016's Natural Essence, 2018's Kaleidoscope and 2022's My Father's Hands, paying tribute to his late father, who first taught him how to play

Christian McBride and Savion Glover: One on One

Sat 11.18 @ 7:30 p.m.

NJPAC's Victoria Theater.

Tickets: $69.



Christian McBride – bass

Savion Glover – tap dancer



Explore the power of rhythm in this concert and conversation with tap dancer Savion Glover and jazz bassist Christian McBride. NJPAC Dance Advisor and two-time TONY-winner Glover (Bring in 'da Noise, Bring in 'da Funk; The Tap Dance Kid) is known around the world for his contributions to the art of tap. McBride—an eight-time GRAMMY Award winner and NJPAC's Jazz Advisor—has a staggering body of work in the field of jazz, which spans recording, touring and education. The duo will perform together on the intimate Victoria Theater stage and discuss their respective creative journeys.



Dorthaan's Place: The Steve Turre Generations Sextet

Sun 11.19 @ 11:00 a.m. + 1:00 p.m.

NJPAC's NICO

Tickets: $49

There are two brunch seatings: 11:00 a.m. (music begins at 11:30 a.m.) and 1:00 p.m. (music begins at 1:30 p.m.).



Steve Turre – trombone and seashells

TBA – band



NJPAC continues Dorthaan's Place, its popular Sunday jazz brunch series at NICO Kitchen + Bar curated by Newark's First Lady of Jazz, Dorthaan Kirk. The series made its debut during NJPAC's 2012-13 season and has grown ever since. “The finest in jazz is on the menu…anticipation runs high at Dorthaan's Place, whether you're there for the music, the food, the scene, Dorthaan, or all of the above.” (All About Jazz)



This edition presents the jazz stylings of trombonist Steve Turre, backed by the band from his 2022 album, Generations. This combo of jazz elders and rising young stars will perform an eclectic mix of bop, post-bop, ballads and Latin grooves. Jazz Times says: “Generations documents the vast range of what a trombone can express in the right hands, including belligerent bluster, deadpan wit, and even… shameless heart-on-sleeve romanticism.”



12th Annual Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition

Sun 11.19 @ 3:00 p.m.

NJPAC's Victoria Theater

Tickets: $39



Pat Prescott – host

G. Thomas Allen - vocals

Jane Monheit – judge

Christian McBride – judge

Madeleine Peyroux – judge

Al Pryor – judge

Lizz Wright – judge



The divine Sarah Vaughan—Newark's greatest musical gift to the world—got her start as the winner of a talent contest. Now, NJPAC honors her legacy every year with the Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition, the only global jazz vocal contest of its kind, open to all genders and nationalities. This event offers outstanding jazz singers a one-of-a-kind platform for embarking on a career in the music business—and offers audience members a chance to discover the jazz stars of tomorrow.



For this 12th annual “The SASSY Awards” event, WBGO Radio's Pat Prescott will host and 2021 SVVC winner G. Thomas Allen will perform. A panel of all-star judges—Jane Monheit, Christian McBride, Madeleine Peyroux, Al Pryor and Lizz Wright—will select the winner.



Gifted young contestants from around the world are evaluated on vocal quality, musicality, technique, performance, individuality, artistic interpretation, and ability to swing. The winner receives a $5,000 cash prize. Past winners include Samara Joy, Cyrille Aimée, Jazzmeia Horn, Quiana Lynell, Laurin Talese, and more. This year's finalists will be announced on October 12th.