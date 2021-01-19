10 Hairy Legs Grants Net Assets Following Dissolution To Dance On The Lawn

10 Hairy Legs will grant its net assets following dissolution to Dance on the Lawn, via Dance NJ Inc. as their fiscal agent. It will specifically support the annual DOTL NJ Emerging Commissioned Choreographer award.

Charmaine Warren, DOTL founder, is a recipient of a 2017 Bessie Award for "Outstanding Performance," as part of The Skeleton Architecture Collective. She is also winner of the Dance NJ's JETE AWARD, in honor of founding the Dance on the Lawn Festival. Dance NJ is the service organization committed to advocating the excellence of dance and dance education in the state. Ms. Warren, together with Laura Marchese, DOTL Managing Director, are the guiding force behind "Dance on the Lawn: Montclair's Dance Festival." Ms. Marchese is a recipient of a NJ Governor's Arts in Education Distinguished Teaching Artist Award. In 2018, Ms. Marchese received national recognition as a Master Teaching Artist in Dance by Young Audiences Arts for Learning.

"This financial support underscores the intention of our NJ dance community to keep the attention on dance in NJ. It give us at DOTL even more power to introduce and support young NJ dance makers on their path and we are honored to be chosen by 10HL as recipients of these funds" --- Charmaine Warren

Executive Director Betsy Sobo noted, "The creation of new work was an integral part of our mission and vision. We are pleased that we are able to support DOTL's efforts to foster emerging choreographic talent in our home state of New Jersey and thus encourage ongoing creativity in the nurturing hands of DOTL."

10HL was supported during its eight year tenure in part by: American Dance Abroad, The Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, The Fan Fox & Leslie R. Samuels Foundation, The O'Donnell-Green Music and Dance Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, The Grassmann Trust, The Hyde &Watson Foundation, Magyar Bank Charitable Foundation, Mertz Gilmore Foundation, Middlesex County Arts &Culture, New Music USA, and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. We gratefully recognize our partner service agencies: Dance New Jersey and Dance USA and The Israeli Consulate of North America. Applause, applause to our board of trustees over the years, advisors, volunteers and individual donors whose guidance and generosity meant everything. We highly value the many partnerships we shared with dance educators and students across the nation.