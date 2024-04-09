MPAC and Cornerstone Social Adult Day Care Center Launch Second Creative Aging Arts Program

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Mayo Performing Arts Center has launched a second Creative Aging Arts program at Cornerstone Social Adult Day Center in Morristown that will run through the end of May.

This arts engagement program has been made possible by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts. In 2023, MPAC piloted the Creative Aging program with Cornerstone as participants contributed to creating a mural that now hangs at Cornerstone.

In this year's Creative Aging project, MPAC teaching artists Dan Fenelon and Susan Faiola will work with senior citizens on a Creative Memory Bookmaking project. The plan is for them to create their own books and preserve as many memories as possible. In these personal books, they can record something as simple as their daily activities, or they can tell a story from their childhood. The goal is to make participants engaged and absorbed, and to feel connected to their pasts. At the end of the residency, they can share their creations with their families and friends for all to enjoy and admire.

“MPAC thanks the New Jersey State Council on the Arts for once again providing the funding to continue this innovative and exciting new program in partnership with Cornerstone Social Adult Day Center to engage our senior population in activities that stimulate memory, storytelling and self expression,” said Allison Larena, President and CEO, MPAC.

“We are grateful for this opportunity to once again partner with MPAC in such a meaningful and creative experience,” said Cornerstone CEO Patrice Picard. “Our clients will enjoy this guided walk down memory lane and the unique keepsake that will result!”