YouTube Sensation Vere Hill Plays Park Theatre This Saturday

When you perform in a music video that receives close to 18,000,000 hits on YouTube, something unique happens. This is the case with Vere Hill. Vere sang Tennessee Whiskey impromptu during a street performer's video (Dovyda) in Sarasota, Florida. Vere stole the show.

The video caught fire and became viral. It has been shared around the world. Fans will be able to see this tremendous talent when Vere plays a live concert a the new Park Theatre performing arts center this Saturday, September 3rd at 7:30pm. Tickets are $15.

Vere is not new to performing. He is known as a "one-man party". All he needs is his keyboards, infectious smile, and voice to make any event a happening and make everyone in the crowd happy and want to dance. He plays all types of music-- reggae, pop, rock, R&B, blues, and more. SeeItLive.co wrote that Vere is "a cross between Chris Stapleton and Barry White."

Vere ventured from St. Maarten to the Dutch Caribbean island Curacao, then to Hampton, VA, and now Peterborough, NH. He plays over 300 shows a year in New England and beyond. Vere is an artist true to his passion in every sense and dimension of the word. He possesses the ability to make audiences endear to him forever.

Tickets for Vere Hill can be purchased online at theparktheatre.org, by calling the box office (603) 532-8888, or by purchasing at the door. Doors open at 5:30pm with Bernie & Louise playing in The Lounge (free admission) until Vere's concert start at 7:30pm. The bar will be open. The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, the heart of Mount Monadnock. The facility is fully accessible.