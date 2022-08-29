Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

YouTube Sensation Vere Hill Plays Park Theatre This Saturday

Singer/songwriter/musician Vere Hill has a music video that has over 17 million hits and will perform concert in Jaffrey.

New Hampshire News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 29, 2022  
YouTube Sensation Vere Hill Plays Park Theatre This Saturday

When you perform in a music video that receives close to 18,000,000 hits on YouTube, something unique happens. This is the case with Vere Hill. Vere sang Tennessee Whiskey impromptu during a street performer's video (Dovyda) in Sarasota, Florida. Vere stole the show.

The video caught fire and became viral. It has been shared around the world. Fans will be able to see this tremendous talent when Vere plays a live concert a the new Park Theatre performing arts center this Saturday, September 3rd at 7:30pm. Tickets are $15.

Vere is not new to performing. He is known as a "one-man party". All he needs is his keyboards, infectious smile, and voice to make any event a happening and make everyone in the crowd happy and want to dance. He plays all types of music-- reggae, pop, rock, R&B, blues, and more. SeeItLive.co wrote that Vere is "a cross between Chris Stapleton and Barry White."

Vere ventured from St. Maarten to the Dutch Caribbean island Curacao, then to Hampton, VA, and now Peterborough, NH. He plays over 300 shows a year in New England and beyond. Vere is an artist true to his passion in every sense and dimension of the word. He possesses the ability to make audiences endear to him forever.

Tickets for Vere Hill can be purchased online at theparktheatre.org, by calling the box office (603) 532-8888, or by purchasing at the door. Doors open at 5:30pm with Bernie & Louise playing in The Lounge (free admission) until Vere's concert start at 7:30pm. The bar will be open. The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, the heart of Mount Monadnock. The facility is fully accessible.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in New Hampshire? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 




More Hot Stories For You


Paul Taylor Dance Company Returns to the Historic Music Hall Next MonthPaul Taylor Dance Company Returns to the Historic Music Hall Next Month
August 29, 2022

Dancemaker Paul Taylor (1930-2018) first presented his choreography with five other dancers in Manhattan on May 30, 1954. That modest performance marked the beginning of a profound, uninterrupted creative output that shaped the future of American modern dance. His dance company returns to The Music Hall in Portsmouth, NH, under Taylor's successor Michael Novak. 
The New London Barn Playhouse Closes Out Its 90th Season With ALMOST, MAINEThe New London Barn Playhouse Closes Out Its 90th Season With ALMOST, MAINE
August 26, 2022

To close out the 90th anniversary season, New London Barn Playhouse will present the romantic comedy Almost, Maine, running from August 26th through September 4th.
RGC Theatre to Present SEMINAR at The Players' RingRGC Theatre to Present SEMINAR at The Players' Ring
August 26, 2022

Following their highly successful run at The Hatbox in 2021, RGC Theatre is proud to present Theresa Rebeck's dark comedy, Seminar at The Players' Ring Theatre from September 9th-25th.
Northern Border Regional Commission Awards $304,000 Grant To Jaffrey's Park TheatreNorthern Border Regional Commission Awards $304,000 Grant To Jaffrey's Park Theatre
August 25, 2022

The Northern Border Regional Commission (NBRC) has awarded $304,000 to The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, New Hampshire, for stage lighting, rigging, and sound. The matching grant will allow the new performing arts center to finish outfitting the theatre for live concerts as well as stage plays, musicals, comedy, dance, opera, and more. The award is part of the 2022 State Economic & Infrastructure Development (SEID) grant program.
THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL to be Presented At Rochester Opera House in SeptemberTHE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL to be Presented At Rochester Opera House in September
August 24, 2022

Rochester Opera House will present The Great American Trailer Park Musical, directed by Patrick Dorow. This raunchy, all-American musical will be filmed in front of a live audience at Rochester Opera House on Opening Night, Friday, September 16th at 7:30pm.