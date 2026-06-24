SHADES OF BUBLÉ to Perform at New London Barn Playhouse in One-Night-Only Concert
By: Stephi Wild
More on New London Barn Playhouse
Local Shows
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Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella
Wilcox Main Stage, Prescott Park Arts Festival (6/19-8/09)
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Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express
The Barnstormers Theatre (8/06-8/15)
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Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue - Ages 18+
The Music Hall-NH (10/08-10/08)
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ArtsCinema Series: I, Claude Monet
The Park Theatre (7/08-7/08)
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Good Vibrations: A Celebration of the Beach Boys
The Park Theatre (6/25-6/25)
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Count Arthur Strong - And Its Goodnight From Me!
Portsmouth New Theatre Royal (3/11-3/11)
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Skynyrd's Hatchet
Claremont Opera House (10/03-10/03)
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Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
The Barnstormers Theatre (6/25-7/04)
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Salute to America Variety Show Hosted by Fred Marple
The Park Theatre (7/03-7/03)
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Comedian Bob Marley
Claremont Opera House (9/18-9/18)