LATE NITE CATECHISM To Perform At Park Theatre

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The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, New Hampshire, is thrilled to welcome the national tour of the acclaimed comedy Til Death Do Us Part: Late Nite Catechism for a special one-night-only engagement on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at 7:30 PM.

In this uproarious third installment of the beloved Late Nite Catechism series, the irrepressible “Sister Elizabeth Mary Grace Murphy” holds court in a lively, interactive evening that turns the audience into her catechism class. With plenty of audience participation, Sister delivers hilarious lessons on the Sacraments of Marriage, relationships, and the Last Rites—blending sharp wit, Catholic nostalgia, and compassionate humor that resonates with audiences of all backgrounds. Expect glow-in-the-dark rosaries, saint cards, and plenty of laughs as Sister shifts from benevolent instructor to authoritative drill sergeant.

The Late Nite Catechism franchise, created by Vicki Quade and Maripat Donovan, is one of the most successful and longest-running theatrical comedy series in American theater history. Since its debut in the early 1990s, the show has entertained millions, raised significant funds for retired nuns, and become a pop culture phenomenon known for its playful send-up of Catholic school experiences. The series has earned widespread critical acclaim, numerous awards (including Drama-Logue Awards and other honors for its performers and production), and a devoted following for its unique blend of interactive comedy and heartfelt storytelling.

"This is the class you actually want to attend," say fans of the show, which continues to delight audiences across the country with its timeless humor and engaging format.

Tickets for the August 1 performance are priced at $35, $55, and $68 and are available now through The Park Theatre box office. For tickets and more information, visit The Park Theatre's website or call the box office (603) 532-8888.

The Park Theatre, New England's unique showplace for live performance and film, is located at 19 Main Street in Jaffrey, NH. Don't miss this unforgettable evening of laughter and faith-inspired fun. Doors to the theatre open at 6pm with Harold Thomas McCarthy playing in the theatre’s Lounge Room (free admission). Beer, wine and canned cocktails are available, ID required.

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