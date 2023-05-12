WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? is Coming to the Hatbox Theatre This Month

Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is coming to the Hatbox Theatre May 26th through June 11th. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2:00pm. Tickets are $22 for adults; $19 for members, seniors, and students; and $16 for senior members. Tickets may be reserved by calling 603-715-2315 or purchased online at Click HereClick Here

It's 2AM and George and Martha are just getting started. The middle-aged married couple, a once-promising historian and his boss's frustrated daughter, welcome a younger professor and his wife for a nightcap- only to ensnare them in increasingly dangerous rounds of fun and games. An unblinking portrait of two American marriages, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is Edward Albee's explosively comedic and harrowingly profound masterpiece. Starring local favorites Wayne Asbury, Emily Karel, Alex Picard and Bretton Reis this cast is sure to deliver a night you won't soon forget. Not Too Loud Productions is proud to produce this American classic in the intimate space of the Hatbox Theatre. Come experience Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf like never before.

ABOUT HATBOX THEATRE:

Hatbox Theatre is a dynamic live performance arts space with a mission to service and foster a cooperative community to develop unique, intimate experiences for audiences and artists. Hatbox Theatre is located at the Steeplegate Mall, 270 Loudon Road, Concord, NH.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in New Hampshire? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.