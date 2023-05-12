WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? is Coming to the Hatbox Theatre This Month

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is Edward Albee’s explosively comedic and harrowingly profound masterpiece.

Park Theatre Historic Murals Receive Major Restoration Funding
The Park Theatre Presents the Bumbling Woohas This Week
The Majestic Academy Teens Will Present LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL This Month
Neil Simon's THE GINGERBREAD LADY Now Running The Players' Ring

Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is coming to the Hatbox Theatre May 26th through June 11th. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2:00pm. Tickets are $22 for adults; $19 for members, seniors, and students; and $16 for senior members. Tickets may be reserved by calling 603-715-2315 or purchased online at Click HereClick Here

It's 2AM and George and Martha are just getting started. The middle-aged married couple, a once-promising historian and his boss's frustrated daughter, welcome a younger professor and his wife for a nightcap- only to ensnare them in increasingly dangerous rounds of fun and games. An unblinking portrait of two American marriages, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is Edward Albee's explosively comedic and harrowingly profound masterpiece. Starring local favorites Wayne Asbury, Emily Karel, Alex Picard and Bretton Reis this cast is sure to deliver a night you won't soon forget. Not Too Loud Productions is proud to produce this American classic in the intimate space of the Hatbox Theatre. Come experience Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf like never before.

ABOUT HATBOX THEATRE:

Hatbox Theatre is a dynamic live performance arts space with a mission to service and foster a cooperative community to develop unique, intimate experiences for audiences and artists. Hatbox Theatre is located at the Steeplegate Mall, 270 Loudon Road, Concord, NH.


First Wave of Concerts In The River House Restaurant Concert Series Revealed
First Wave of Concerts In The River House Restaurant Concert Series Revealed

Prescott Park Arts Festival, an independent non-profit arts organization, returns to its picturesque waterfront home in downtown Portsmouth for a summer of dynamic performing arts.

Neil Simon's THE GINGERBREAD LADY Now Running The Players' Ring
Neil Simon's THE GINGERBREAD LADY Now Running The Players' Ring

Following last season's sell out performances of Barefoot in the Park, The Players' Ring Theatre is again bringing the work of Neil Simon to Portsmouth with their upcoming presentation of The Gingerbread Lady, running through May 21.

Scotland's North Sea Gas Will Perform in Concert at Jaffrey's Park Theatre This Month
Scotland's North Sea Gas Will Perform in Concert at Jaffrey's Park Theatre This Month

One of Scotland's best-known traditional folk bands, North Sea Gas, is on their 2023 U.S. tour, and they stop at Jaffrey's Park Theatre performing arts center this Saturday, May 13, at 7:30 pm for a single concert performance.

The Park Theatre Presents the Bumbling Woohas This Week
The Park Theatre Presents the Bumbling Woohas This Week

The Park Theatre’s 333-seat Eppes Auditorium becomes wild, crazy, and magically wonderful this Thursday night, May 11, at 7:30 pm. Three fan-favorite cult bands perform, with the always surprising and consistently effervescent Bumbling Woohas headlining the evening.


