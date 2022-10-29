Unreleased Grateful Dead Concert to Screen at Park Theatre

One of the most iconic concerts of the legendary Grateful Dead band will be shown around the world on November 1 and 5. The Park Theatre in Jaffrey will present this piece of rock history in its 333-seat Eppes Auditorium with 27-foot wide screen and 17-speaker surround sound.



This year the Grateful Dead are celebrating their 50th Anniversary of the legendary Europe '72 Album by bringing the previously unreleased Tivoli Concert Hall 4/17/72 performance to the big screen. The film is entitled Grateful Dead: 2022 Meet-Up At The Movies.



The sixth show on the Grateful Dead's famous Europe '72 tour was a return engagement to the Tivoli Concert Hall in Copenhagen, Denmark, on April 17, 1972. This ground-breaking concert event was the Dead's first major live concert broadcast and a first in Danish television history. Now fully restored and color corrected in High Definition with audio mixed from the 16-track analog master tapes by Jeffrey Norman and mastered by David Glasser, Tivoli 4/17/72 features nearly an hour and a half of the Grateful Dead at the peak of their performing career.



The show's many highlights include an overview of the Dead's 1972 touring repertoire, including magnificent versions of "China Cat Sunflower>I Know You Rider", "Big Railroad Blues", "Truckin'", and many more of the Dead's classics, as well as the first live performance of "He's Gone", and other new songs including "Ramble on Rose", "Jack Straw", and "One More Saturday Night". Pigpen, on what would prove to be his last tour with the Grateful Dead, is well-represented by three songs, including the broadcast's opening number, "Hurts Me Too".



The film will be shown at 7pm on Tuesday, November 1, and at 2pm and 7pm on Saturday, November 5.



Tickets for the special event Grateful Dead: 2022 Meet-Up At The Movies are $12. They can be purchased in advance by visiting theparktheatre.org or calling the box office (603) 532-8888. Group sales and private screenings are available for organizations and schools.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire. The facility is fully accessible.

About The Park Theatre

The Park Theatre first opened in Jaffrey in 1922, and was the center of community life as a cinema, vaudeville house and concert venue for 54 years until it closed in 1976. The theatre was purchased by the newly formed Park Theatre nonprofit in 2006. It has been rebuilt as a state-of-the-art film and performing arts center, featuring two auditoriums seating 433. It presents movies, live theater (including children's productions), concerts, and lectures. It offers a place for business and community gatherings for the Monadnock Region and its 100,000 residents, school districts and dynamic artistic community. The new theatre complex began construction in January 2019 and was completed in 2020. It opened to the public on August 5, 2021.