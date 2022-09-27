Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Players' Ring Will Present Steve Martin's Hit Comedy THE UNDERPANTS

Performances run October 7th-23rd.

Sep. 27, 2022  

The Players' Ring Will Present Steve Martin's Hit Comedy THE UNDERPANTS

Award-winning Seacoast artist CJ Lewis is back in the director's chair to lead The Players' Ring's upcoming production of Steve Martin's The Underpants, running from October 7th-23rd.

When Louise and Theo Maske planned on attending the royal parade, they never could have imagined that their uptight existence would be unraveled when Louise's underpants come tumbling to the ground in front of both king and country. While Theo frets about how the fashion faux pax could cost him his job and his reputation, Louise finds herself as the unknowing love interest of two infatuated admirers: the foppish poet and the whiny hypochondriac. When their efforts to get closer to Louise leads an unsuspecting Theo to rent out the Maskes' spare room to the lovesick pair a raucous comedy rooted in love, sex, and politics ensues.

With Steve Martin's world-famous comedic chops serving as the playbook for The Underpants, finding the right cast of characters was key.

"The trick to casting this was in finding a team whose senses of humor meshed and could work and play freely together. The vibe had to be right. And I think we've nailed it," said Director CJ Lewis. "This production is going to be utilizing some familiar faces to the Seacoast and The Player's Ring - but maybe against their usual type. There's also going to be a mystery cameo at the end of every show! 12 different guests - one for each show."

Ed Simeone, Artistic Director of The Players' Ring, added, "Between CJ Lewis' impeccable direction and the incredible performances by the stellar cast, audiences are sure to have a wildly funny and entertaining theater experience."

Fans of Steve Martin, The Honeymooners, All In The Family, or Arrested Development will find themselves laughing out loud as the cast and crew work towards their ultimate goal - "have a darn good laugh before we buckle down into our winter rhythms!"

The Underpants includes performances from Matt Schofield (Theo), Jimmy Stewart (Louise), Constance Whitman (Gertrude), Brian Paul (Cohen), Molly Dowd Sullivan (Versati), Jim Sears (Kinglehoff), and a cast of surprise guests portraying The King. The production team behind this comedic romp includes CJ Lewis (Director/Sound Design), Josh Goldberg (Stage Manager), Justin Lahue (Scenic & Props Design), Molly Dowd Sullivan (Costume Design), and Christian Arnold (Technical Director).

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30PM and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:30PM. General Admission tickets are $27 and $24 for students and seniors. The Underpants is also available as a part of The Players' Ring subscription packages. Tickets and subscriptions can be purchased at www.playersring.org.


September 27, 2022

