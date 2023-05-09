The Park Theatre Presents the Bumbling Woohas This Week

The Park Theatre's 333-seat Eppes Auditorium becomes wild, crazy, and magically wonderful this Thursday night, May 11, at 7:30 pm. Three fan-favorite cult bands perform, with the always surprising and consistently effervescent Bumbling Woohas headlining the evening.

The Bumbling Woohas: A morbidly cheerful Death Folk band from Portland, Maine, combines the attitude of punk rock with a revolving door of lyrical and dramatic performances. Juggling! Costumes! Time Travel! The band proclaims. "Anything is possible at the event horizon."

Marianne Toilet: Boston's most outrageous sex comedy rock show in the world! This act brings a comedy rock experience like none ever before! Based out of Salem, Massachusetts, Marianne Toilet won the 2018 Cove Music Hall Battle of the Bands, 2016 TwistedDreamsRadio.com Battle of the Bands, Performers at 2016 SXSW, 2016 Limelight Magazine Band of the Year Runners-up, and 2015 Limelight Magazine Live Act of the Year Winners.

Lobotomobile: This Keene band is a chaotic, three-piece mashup of musical styles that pulls its inspiration from any place it pleases. Combining a dazzling, devil-may-care mix of folk legends, horror movies, video games, tequila, obscure "medical" procedures, glitter, deviant psychology, and Broadway musicals, Lobotomobile creates genre-bending music that continuously defies definition.

All tickets are $20. They can be purchased in advance at theparktheatre.org or the box office. You can also call (603) 532-8888.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston. There is a bar lounge, and the facility is fully accessible.

