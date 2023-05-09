The Park Theatre Presents the Bumbling Woohas This Week

The performance is on May 11, at 7:30 pm

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

POPULAR

Review: GHOST THE MUSICAL at Seacoast Repertory Theatre Photo 1 Review: GHOST THE MUSICAL at Seacoast Repertory Theatre
Park Theatre Historic Murals Receive Major Restoration Funding Photo 2 Park Theatre Historic Murals Receive Major Restoration Funding
The Majestic Academy Teens Will Present LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL This Month Photo 3 The Majestic Academy Teens Will Present LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL This Month
Scotland's North Sea Gas Will Perform in Concert at Jaffrey's Park Theatre This Month Photo 4 Scotland's North Sea Gas Will Perform in Concert at Jaffrey's Park Theatre This Month

The Park Theatre Presents the Bumbling Woohas This Week

The Park Theatre's 333-seat Eppes Auditorium becomes wild, crazy, and magically wonderful this Thursday night, May 11, at 7:30 pm. Three fan-favorite cult bands perform, with the always surprising and consistently effervescent Bumbling Woohas headlining the evening.

The Bumbling Woohas: A morbidly cheerful Death Folk band from Portland, Maine, combines the attitude of punk rock with a revolving door of lyrical and dramatic performances. Juggling! Costumes! Time Travel! The band proclaims. "Anything is possible at the event horizon."

Marianne Toilet: Boston's most outrageous sex comedy rock show in the world! This act brings a comedy rock experience like none ever before! Based out of Salem, Massachusetts, Marianne Toilet won the 2018 Cove Music Hall Battle of the Bands, 2016 TwistedDreamsRadio.com Battle of the Bands, Performers at 2016 SXSW, 2016 Limelight Magazine Band of the Year Runners-up, and 2015 Limelight Magazine Live Act of the Year Winners.

Lobotomobile: This Keene band is a chaotic, three-piece mashup of musical styles that pulls its inspiration from any place it pleases. Combining a dazzling, devil-may-care mix of folk legends, horror movies, video games, tequila, obscure "medical" procedures, glitter, deviant psychology, and Broadway musicals, Lobotomobile creates genre-bending music that continuously defies definition.

All tickets are $20. They can be purchased in advance at theparktheatre.org or the box office. You can also call (603) 532-8888.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston. There is a bar lounge, and the facility is fully accessible.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in New Hampshire? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



RELATED STORIES - New Hampshire

Scotlands North Sea Gas Will Perform in Concert at Jaffreys Park Theatre This Month Photo
Scotland's North Sea Gas Will Perform in Concert at Jaffrey's Park Theatre This Month

One of Scotland's best-known traditional folk bands, North Sea Gas, is on their 2023 U.S. tour, and they stop at Jaffrey's Park Theatre performing arts center this Saturday, May 13, at 7:30 pm for a single concert performance.

The Park Theatre Presents the Bumbling Woohas This Week Photo
The Park Theatre Presents the Bumbling Woohas This Week

The Park Theatre’s 333-seat Eppes Auditorium becomes wild, crazy, and magically wonderful this Thursday night, May 11, at 7:30 pm. Three fan-favorite cult bands perform, with the always surprising and consistently effervescent Bumbling Woohas headlining the evening.

THE 7-DAY PLAYS is Coming to the Hatbox Theatre This Month Photo
THE 7-DAY PLAYS is Coming to the Hatbox Theatre This Month

The 7-Day Plays is coming to the Hatbox Theatre on Saturday afternoon, May 20.  Performance is at 2pm.

The Majestic Academy Teens Will Present LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL This Month Photo
The Majestic Academy Teens Will Present LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL This Month

The Majestic Academy Teens will present Little Women The Musical on May 12-14!


More Hot Stories For You

Scotland's North Sea Gas Will Perform in Concert at Jaffrey's Park Theatre This MonthScotland's North Sea Gas Will Perform in Concert at Jaffrey's Park Theatre This Month
The Park Theatre Presents the Bumbling Woohas This WeekThe Park Theatre Presents the Bumbling Woohas This Week
THE 7-DAY PLAYS is Coming to the Hatbox Theatre This MonthTHE 7-DAY PLAYS is Coming to the Hatbox Theatre This Month
The Majestic Academy Teens Will Present LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL This MonthThe Majestic Academy Teens Will Present LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL This Month

Videos

Video: Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations Video Video: Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets Video
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets
Kwofe Coleman Explains What's in Store for the MUNY's Epic 105th Season Video
Kwofe Coleman Explains What's in Store for the MUNY's Epic 105th Season
The Kid Critics Get Enchanted by BAD CINDERELLA Video
The Kid Critics Get Enchanted by BAD CINDERELLA
View all Videos

New Hampshire SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# PT3 Springboard Tour: Intertwine
Redfern Arts Center (5/13-5/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# She Kills Monsters
Hatbox Theatre (4/28-5/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Midsummer Night's Dream
Theatre UP (5/12-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bumbling Woohas
The Park Theatre (5/11-5/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gen-ERATIONS!
New Hampshire Theatre Project (5/05-5/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU