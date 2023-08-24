The New London Barn Playhouse Opens Its MainStage Production Of LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL

Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill, a Billie Holiday musical, is now at the New London Barn Playhouse, running from August 23rd - September 3rd at 7:30 pm with matinee performances on August 24th, 30th, and September 1st at 2:00 pm and Sunday performances at 5:00 pm.

2014 Broadway musical and Tony Award nominee, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill will take you through a powerful and intimate performance celebrating legendary singer Billie Holiday. A captivating recount of Holiday's life, written expertly by Lanie Robertson, and the haunting melodies and heart-wrenching lyrics of classic songs, you won't want to miss your chance to experience the life and music of Billie Holiday.

Finishing our season we welcome to the Barn Playhouse for the first time, guest artists Danyel Fulton* as Billie Holiday, credits include Actor 3, (Plays for the Plague Year, The Public), Ruby, (Broadbend, Arkansas, Transport Group), U/S Rosalind, (As you Like It, Public Works),

Dorothy, (The Wiz, The Muny) and performing as Jimmy Powers and our Music Director for this production, Nygel D. Robinson*, select music directing credits include: Lady Day (Mercury Theatre), The Amen Corner (Shakespeare Theatre Company), Rose's War (The Rave Theatre Festival). And sticking around for one last production, 2023 Acting Intern Alawna Mallory joins us as a guest artist for Lady Day understudying the role of Billie Holiday, you'll recognize her from their role as Janelle Woods in Beautiful, The Carole King Musical here at the New London Barn Playhouse, Highlights of their career include, TECHIES (Joan) by Carner & Gregor, SEUSSICAL (Mrs. Mayor) directed by Aaron Galligan-Stierle, and THE COLOR PURPLE (Squeak) at the Revival Theatre Company.

We welcome Director Todd L. Underwood, past productions credits include, Jersey Boys, The Legend of Georgia McBride, Cabaret, The Great Gatsby, The Color Purple, Man of La Mancha, West Side Story, Saturday Night Fever (Connecticut Critics Circle Award nomination), Rent, Chicago, LaCage aux Folles, Having Our Say, Dreamgirls, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, AIDA, The Princess and the Black-Eyed Pea (NAACP Theater Award nomination), independent film, “Were the World Mine” (Astaire Award nomination), Memphis (Bay Area Circle Critics Award and Connecticut Critics Circle Award nominations), Ain't We Got Fun (London Concert); Production Stage Manager Erin Joy Swank*, credits including nearby Opera North's hybrid circus/opera performance, Slow Burn Theatre, Indiana Rep, Baltimore Center Stage, Cirque Dreams Holidaze, and Actors Theatre of Louisville; Scenic Designer Vincent Gunn is thrilled to be returning to the Barn having previously designed She Loves Me, Murder For Two and Sylvia as well as serving as the scenic charge artist for the 2017 and 2018 seasons. Recent design credits: American Psycho (Post Theatre Company), Hoagy Carmichael's Stardust Road (co-design, York Theatre Company), Xanadu (Immaculate Heart Academy); Costume Designer Dustin Cross^, returning to The New London Barn Playhouse, Barn credits include Murder for Two, Peter and The Starcatcher, Mamma Mia, Always, Patsy Cline and the entire 2021 season. Off Broadway credits include. Love Actually (NY/ Chicago), The Office (NY, National Tour), Lighting Designer Keith A. Truax^, Footloose, Almost, Maine, Summer Under The Stars, The Marvelous Wonderettes, Catch Me If You Can, Peter and the Starcatcher, Newsies, Murder for Two, Godspell and Souvenir; And this season's Sound Designer Zachariah Rosenbaum, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Guys and Dolls, Fully Committed, Beautiful.

Our band for this production includes Luis Jacome (drums) and Hans Hibbard (Acoustic Bass) with Nygel D. Robinson* on the piano.

Step back in time to revisit classic Billie Holiday songs with Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill at the Barn Playhouse. Tickets start at $22 for adults and are available at nlbarn.org/tickets, by phone at 603-526-6710 or at the New London Barn Playhouse box office Tuesday-Sunday starting at 11AM.