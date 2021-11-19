The Music Hall + Strawbery Banke Museum Present 17th Annual VINTAGE CHRISTMAS In Portsmouth

Now in its 17th year, Vintage Christmas in Portsmouth still transforms what National Geographic Traveler described as "possibly the greatest small town in the USA," into a picture-postcard winter wonderland.

Vintage Christmas in Portsmouth 2021 leads visitors along a path of white lights to keep the magic of the holidays shining through. Skates, shops, shows, and stayovers are the framework for an authentic New England holiday atmosphere that steps back through three centuries of history.

Those who visit Portsmouth during the holiday season discover an intimate streetscape framed by 19th-century storefronts, boutiques, and sidewalk cafes. The city's reputation for fabulous dining continues with new restaurants and old favorites throughout the Seacoast. And sales tax-free shopping in newly-configured boutiques and artisan markets delights every age and taste.

The Music Hall and Strawbery Banke Museum partnered in 2004 to create the first Vintage Christmas in Portsmouth as a way to showcase local family traditions - live holiday performances and the museum's Candlelight Stroll - during December. Now, with the addition of the City of Portsmouth, Portsmouth Historical Society, and the Chamber Collaborative of Greater Portsmouth as partners, Vintage Christmas lights the way to magical holiday cheer throughout December.

For 2021, Vintage Christmas in Portsmouth presents:

The Music Hall

Holidays at The Music Hall:

Michael Feinstein: Home for the Holidays: Sat., December 4 at 2pm

Stage Door Cabaret: Thursday, December 9-Saturday, December 18

Juston McKinney: A Year in Review: Sun., Dec. 26, 6pm, Mon., Dec. 27, 6pm, & Tue., Dec. 28, 7pm

Holiday Movie Classics, various dates

Champagne Pops with the Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra: Fri., December 31 at 8pm

TheMusicHall.org

Strawbery Banke Museum

Candlelight Stroll Under the Stars:

Stroll along candlelit pathways amongst the decorated historic house exteriors and be greeted by costumed roleplayers and performers preparing for the holidays. All outdoors. Masks required.

Saturdays: December 4, 11, 18, 2021, 5-9pm - Sold Out

Sundays: December 5, 12, 19, 2021, 4-8pm - Limited tickets remaining

Labrie Family Skate at Puddle Dock Pond:

Daily public outdoor ice skating at Strawbery Banke Museum from December through February. Before visiting, please check ice conditions and the schedule via the Labrie Family Skate at Puddle Dock Pond Facebook Page or

StrawberyBanke.org

Portsmouth Historical Society

31st Annual Gingerbread House Contest & Exhibition at Discover Portsmouth Welcome Center

Nov 26 - Dec 22, 7 days, 10am - 5pm

Dec. 3 and 4, 10am - 8pm

Downtown Gingerbread Hunt in Store Windows

Collect the stamps and enter to win prizes

PortsmouthHistory.org/gingerbread

The City of Portsmouth

Holiday Tree Lighting & Illuminated Holiday Parade.

Sat., Dec. 4 (raindate Sun., Dec. 5). Tree-lighting in Market Square at 5:30pm. Parade steps off at 6pm, with the Portsmouth Clipper Band and a special visit by Santa Claus. Along the route, Portsmouth High School collects non-perishable food items for local food pantries.

Sales Tax-free Holiday Shopping

Every day in New Hampshire. Shop Local!

GoPortsmouthNH.com

All Vintage Christmas participants are taking extra precautions and following COVID-19 protocols. For more information, visit VintageChristmasNH.org.