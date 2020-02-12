The Majestic Academy of Dramatic Arts Will Present Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID JR

Disney's The Little Mermaid Jr. stars children and teens of The Majestic Academy of Dramatic Arts under the Direction of Collette Fortin.

Journey "under the sea" with Ariel and her aquatic friends in Disney's The Little Mermaid JR., adapted from Disney's Broadway production and the motion picture (featuring the enormously popular Academy Award-winning music and delightfully charming book and lyrics). Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen's most beloved stories, Disney's The Little Mermaid JR. is an enchanting look at the sacrifices we all make for love and acceptance.

In a magical underwater kingdom, the beautiful young mermaid, Ariel, longs to leave her ocean home - and her fins - behind and live in the world above. But first, she'll have to defy her father, King Triton, make a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, and convince the handsome Prince Eric that she's the girl whose enchanting voice he's been seeking.

Disney's The Little Mermaid, Lyrics by Howard Ashman & Glenn Slater

Music by Alan Menke, Book by Doug Wright

Based on the Hans Christian Andersen Story and the Disney Film

produced by Howard Ashman & John Musker and written & directed by John Musker and Ron Clements

Join us for Disney's The Little Mermaid Jr. on Friday, March 20 at 7pm, Saturday, March 21 at 2pm & 7pm and on Sunday, March 22 at 2pm. Performances will be held at The Derry Opera House located at 29 West Broadway, Derry, NH. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors 65 and above, and $12 for youth 17 and under. Tickets can be purchased by visiting or calling the box office at 669-7469, online at www.majestictheatre.net or at the door prior to the performance. The Majestic is a non-profit NH community arts organization. Visit www.majestictheatre.net for more information.





