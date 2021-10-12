Stand-Up Series MONAD KNOCK-KNOCK Returns to the Park Theatre, October 21

The laughs return to southern New Hampshire. Jaffrey's Park Theatre debuted a monthly stand-up series, Monad Knock-Knock, at their temporary theatre, The River Street Theatre, back in 2017. The monthly comedian series debuts again at the new Park Theatre performing art center's King Auditorium on Thursday, October 21 at 8pm.

Greg Boggis returns as Monad Knock-Knock producer, host and comedian. He will be presenting two comedians for the evening:

A seasoned professional, comedian Joe Yannetty draws on his travels, his Italian heritage, family situations and Boston blue-collar upbringing to bring family-oriented comedy to audiences around the world. Yannetty has been a guest on dozens of television shows and has headlined in major venues in the United States and beyond. Joe has appeared at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Radio City Music Hall in New York City, and the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. Yannetty wrote and appeared in Suckers, an HBO movie based on his own life. He was awarded the Premiere Video Award for Best Screenplay for the film. Yannetty will be the headliner comedian for this Monad Knock-Knock show.

With five surgical procedures, four pets, three kids, two shoulders full of anchors, and one retired Roller Derby jersey in her closet, Mona Forgione is a Mombot by day/Stand-up Comedian by night. This Chelsea, Massachusetts native first stepped on stage to share her riotous tales after a journey of self-care for a midlife crisis landed her in the surgical center... twice. Now, fully retired from skating, Mona's focus is sharing takes on her life's most ludicrous moments. Where bitter meets motherly, this Stay-at-Home mother of three has gone rogue.

Tickets are $12. Please note that some material may be best suited for mature audiences. Masks are mandatory at all events at The Park Theatre regardless of vaccination status. Advance tickets can be booked online at theparktheatre.org, by visiting the box office or calling the box office hotline (603) 532-8888. The Park Theatre is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, just 90 minutes from Boston.