Sons of Serendip Perform Live At The Music Hall This Month

The group will hit the stage October 17.

The Boston-based classical-crossover ensemble, Sons of Serendip, will make their return to the stage in front of a live audience on October 17, 2020 at The Music Hall in Portsmouth, NH.

This will be the first live performance by the voice/piano/cello/harp quartet, which won the hearts of millions on America's Got Talent in 2014 and 2019, since the pandemic shuttered the performing arts.

Operating at 50% capacity, The Music Hall has implemented new health and safety protocols in accordance with national guidelines, which include contactless concession ordering, mandatory mask usage for all staff and audience members, hand sanitizing stations, and distanced seating.

The performance takes place just a few weeks prior to the release of their newest album, Mosaic, which features a combination of original songs and lush covers of pop songs - the quartet's signature - out in November.

