Scott Weintraub Opens Pontine Theatre's 44th Season This Month

Pontine Theatre announces that Portsmouth legend, actor, singer, writer, director, and producer Scott Weintraub will open their 44th season with the debut of an all-new one-man cabaret, Scott Weintraub: Return to Portsmouth.

The show will be video taped during live performances at Pontine's 1845 Plains Schoolhouse, 1 Plains Ave, Portsmouth NH, the weekend of 24-26 September. The following weekend, 1-3 October, audiences can view the show online from the comfort of home via the Zoom platform.

Through songs and anecdotes, audiences will discover the wonderful, funny and surprising ways Weintraub and Portsmouth transformed each other during the decade he lived here, acting in productions at Theatre by the Sea and Prescott Park Arts Festival, including Oklahoma, Guys and Dolls, Carnival, 1776, Starshine, Pippin, Godspell, and Bus Stop.

Visit Pontine's website - www.pontine.org - to purchase tickets for the Zoom online performances: Fri 1 Oct @7pm, Sat 2 Oct @3pm, Sun 3 Oct @2pm. You may also add your name to the waiting list for the live performances scheduled for the weekend of 24-26 September.

