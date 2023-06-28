STONES IN HIS POCKETS Comes to The Weathervane Theatre

The Weathervane Theatre will present the Olivier Award-winning play, Stones in His Pockets by Marie Jones, to kick off its 58th Rep Season in the North Country. The production will play in alternating repertory, starting Wednesday, June 28, through July 22, 2023.

Hollywood comes to rural Ireland in this hilarious multi-award winner which ran for four years in London's West End. When an epic American movie invades the scenic County Kerry village of Ireland, Charlie and Jake are hired as extras... but, chaos ensues as they begin to discover that their romanticized Hollywood dream isn’t quite what it seems. Pitting harsh reality against Hollywood endings, Marie Jones’ Stones in His Pockets and its 15 characters are brought to life by two actors and Weathervane veterans, Jorge Donoso and Ethan Paulini.

“Playing multiple characters in the same scene is definitely a challenge,” said Donoso, who is also Weathervane’s Director of Development. “I have played multiple roles in several Weathervane productions, including Disaster! and Buyer and Cellar, so I’m very familiar with the concept. However, that doesn’t mean it gets any easier! What’s so different about this play is that each character has to be rooted in reality. Each character is multidimensional and carries so much weight in informing the arc of the play.”

Paulini adds, “The shifts in tone are what make this such a wonderful piece of dramatic literature. You might spend an hour and a half laughing with and connecting to these characters, and then the last 10 minutes feeling connected to their hopes, fear, joy and sadness, all in equal measure.” Paulini is Weathervane’s Producing Artistic Director.

Directing Stones in His Pockets is Robert Hupp. He is the Artistic Director of Syracuse Stage and returns to the Weathervane after directing last season’s A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder.

“The humanity of the play will resonate with everyone,” said Hupp. “We might be far removed from our Irish friends and their time as movie extras, but our connection to the important things in life and how we all strive to realize our hopes and dreams is a universal experience that will linger.”

In addition to direction by Hupp, Stones in His Pockets features designs by Scout Hough (lighting design and production management), Celia Madeoy (dialect), Robert Salerno (sound and projection design), Rien Schlecht (costume and set design) and Billy Smith (properties design). Additional creative team: Makenna Allen (scenic charge), Camden Dalie Keech (technical director), Egypt Dixon (production stage manager), and Whitley Body (assistant stage management).

Performances will take place in-person at the Weathervane Theatre in Whitefield, NH. Masks are not required, but always welcomed. The theatre has a new HVAC/Air Purification System that filters the air and provides heat and air conditioning.

Stones in His Pockets contains adult themes and language and runs 1 hour and 45 minutes with one 15-minute intermission.

Immediately following the 7:30 PM performance on Thursday, June 29th there will be a free talkback with the cast. Weathervane’s 58th rep season runs June 28 - October 14. Additional productions include Honky Tonk Laundry, Meteor Shower, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Mamma Mia!, Guys and Dolls, and Primary. Single tickets and ticket subscriptions now available at www.weathervanenh.org. Season 58 tickets start at $19.

The Weathervane Box Office is open on performance days 10AM - 12PM and again 2 hours before performance time through curtain. On days with two performances, the box office is open 10AM through the evening curtain. Tickets are available by phone (603-837-9322), in person (389 Lancaster Road, Whitefield, NH), and online at Click Here

